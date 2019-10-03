ANGLETON — After more than eight hours of deliberation, a Brazoria County jury found Avris Ramon Daggs Jr. guilty of first-degree felony murder in the shooting death of Michael “Mikey” Holmes in 2017.
As several members of the jury entered the courtroom in tears, Defense attorney Aaron Perry asked the judge to poll the jury after the verdict was read.
Each member of the 12 jurors individually stood and confirmed the guilty verdict.
Prosecutors Sam Klein and Josh Golden presented evidence to the jury over the last week that Daggs and three others attempted to rob a Clute apartment of drugs and money on July 21, 2017, when Holmes was fatally shot six times.
The verdict was announced just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.
“You know, although we disagree with the verdict, we respect the verdict and now we move on to the second phase of the trial,” Defense attorney Aaron Perry said.
“We’re just disappointed. I didn’t think the evidence was sufficient to make him a party, but like Aaron said, we respect it,” Mike Diaz said, another member of Daggs’ defense team.
Several witnesses testified that Daggs knew of the plan to rob the Clute apartment, though Daggs maintained he never left the car while the incident occurred.
Defense counsel argued that a flawed investigation combined with little evidence was enough to leave room for reasonable doubt that Daggs didn’t commit the crime he was charged with.
During deliberation, the jury requested to review at least one video from the evidence Wednesday, though 412th District Judge Justin Gilbert asked that family members or others in the gallery remain outside the courtroom for the entire jury deliberation.
The punishment phase of the trial begins today at 9 a.m. at the Brazoria County Courthouse at 111 E. Locust St.
Jevon Stone pleaded guilty to Holmes’ murder in November and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Messiah King is charged with murder and currently waiting trial; Jordan Pena is charged with aggravated robbery and is currently awaiting trial.
