Although those in charge of the Texan forces in early 1836 originally ordered James Walker Fannin to fortify and defend Goliad and Bexar “if any opportunity fairly offers,” this was later changed.
On March 6, when Texian General Sam Houston received word the Alamo had fallen, he ordered Fannin to destroy Presidio La Bahia and retreat to Victoria.
That retreat by about 300 Texian troops began on March 18, with about 300 men heading toward Victoria just two hours ahead of General Jose Urrea’s Mexican army.
Heavily laden with nine cannons and more than 500 spare muskets, as well as supplies and baggage, they stopped to rest their animals at a point about six miles from La Bahia.
At about 3 p.m. they were caught by the Mexican cavalry, moved and reached an open prairie near Coleto Creek when they were overtaken by a much larger Mexican force.
Moving their wagons into a hollow square, with cannon at each of the corners, the Texians managed to hold off the attack until night fell.
The battle was hard-fought, with one source listing Mexican losses at a total of between 100 to 200 killed and wounded.
Although the outnumbered Texas contingent managed to hold off repeated attacks by the enemy, they were surrounded. As their officers viewed their situation that night, they realized seven of their men had been killed and 28, including Fannin, were wounded.
If they tried to fight their way through Urrea’s forces to escape capture, they would be forced to leave their wounded comrades behind.
Given the treatment of survivors after the Alamo fell, this was unthinkable.
During that night, the surrounded Texas troops dug trenches and prepared as best they could for protection from the inevitable resumption of the Mexicans’ attack, knowing their situation was dire.
Somehow, they had left their provisions, including water, behind. Many of their men, most particularly the wounded, were already suffering from thirst.
By dawn they realized reinforcements had joined the Mexican troops, bringing additional artillery. It was obvious the situation had only worsened.
Their own position was untenable, and according to some sources, they believed the terms of their surrender would ensure their status as prisoners of war.
This would have meant their wounded would receive care and all of them would eventually be released to the United States.
Urrea had promised he would use what influence he had with Santa Anna to garner these terms but added he could not promise they would be granted.
Those warnings are borne out by a statement in the signed document, noting the Texians’ surrender was to be “subject to the disposition of the supreme government” of Mexico.
The agreement was signed, and prisoners were forced to march to Goliad. There, they were joined by William Ward and eighty men from the Georgia Battalion, who had also surrendered, and were held prisoner at Fort Defiance.
Although General Urrea left command of the fort, he did write to Santa Anna, asking clemency for the prisoners. Santa Anna was not feeling merciful, however.
Although forty-eight of the Texians – including physicians, interpreters and orderlies – were spared, and twenty-eight others managed to escape, death was ordered for the rest.
The next day, March 27, 1836, the estimated 400 able-bodied prisoners were marched from the fort in three columns and shot point-blank, between Mexican soldiers standing in two rows.
Those who survived the gunfire were killed with clubs or knives. Wounded Texians who were unable to walk were similarly killed inside the fort.
This mass execution, along with that at the Alamo a short time earlier, would lead Texas’s victorious soldiers at San Jacinto to join in a repeated battle cry of “Remember the Alamo! Remember Goliad!” less than a month later.
According to a biography of Fannin, the Texas martyr’s wife, Minerva, was able to confront Santa Anna when he was brought from San Jacinto to Velasco after his capture at San Jacinto.
Quoting a 1985 article in the “Goliad Advance Guard,” this source states Mrs. Fannin rode a white pony to where the Mexican general was being held and attempted to kill him.
This source states her efforts were thwarted by Texas soldiers, who wanted to see him executed at the place where he had ordered the massacre of Fannin and his men.
After Fannin’s death, his wife and daughters lived with the families of William H. Jack and Thomas McKinney. An inventory of his estate showed his ownership of 3,000 acres of land on the San Bernard River, along with 39 slaves, 220 bales of cotton, 60 head of cattle, and an estimated $37,090 in farm implements.
The property was reportedly sold for a price of $22,000, with the proceeds arranged as to secure $12,000 for his children. The older daughter, Missouri, died in Galveston at the age of 18, and her retarded sister, Minerva, died in a state institution, at the age of 61.
Rather than allow her to be buried in a pauper’s grave, her burial was paid for by General W.P. Hardeman.
