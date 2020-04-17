ANGLETON
Moped driver injured
A 30-year-old Freeport man went by helicopter to Memorial Hermann hospital after a truck crashed into the moped he was driving, officials say.
The moped driver did not have his lights on Wednesday morning while driving east on CR 45, Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephen Woodard said. A 50-year-old Danbury man driving a Dodge pickup crashed into the back of the moped, Woodard said.
The moped driver was not wearing a helmet and sustained head injuries, Woodard said.
“The crash occurred around 6 a.m. so it was still dark,” Woodard said. “The moped driver was issued tickets; it was his fault.”
The Freeport man received citations for defective tail lamps, no insurance and for operating an unregistered motor vehicle, Woodard said. His condition in the hospital is unknown, but Woodard believes he is alive.
