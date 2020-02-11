ANGLETON — When the Angleton ISD Education Foundation hosts its fundraiser this month, it will be anything but a typical gala, Director Allison Hemphill said.
This year, community members are invited to “dust off” their boots and join in all the fun as the organization presents its very first Nash Fest concert fundraiser, Hemphill said.
“We wanted to do something different than a gala and thought about doing a concert instead,” Hemphill said. “It’s casual, but you can definitely go in Western wear. It’s going to be a lot of fun and we’re hoping to turn this into an annual thing.”
From 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 20, guests can look forward to music, craft beer samples and a performance by local artist Cole Degges at The Oaks at Oak Plantation, 19706 FM 521 in Rosharon.
While organizers anticipate between 200 and 250 guests, the event is not sold out, Hemphill said. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time or at the door, she said.
Ticket prices are $75 for general admission or $50 for Angleton ISD employees. Anyone wanting information about tickets can email foundation@angletonisd.net.
“The intent is to make this our fun, annual event for the whole community,” Hemphill said. “We discussed changing the theme each year, but right now we’re leaning toward sticking with Nash Fest and expanding on it.”
In addition to live music, the event will have a mechanical bull, set-ups for those who would like to bring their own alcohol and a raffle with prizes including a signed baseball by the Astros, a beach house rental and a gift card tree the foundation has dubbed “The Johnny Cash Tree,” Hemphill said.
“We just hadn’t had a true fundraiser, and we thought a country-western theme would attract more people,” Foundation Board President Melba Beken said. “It just kind of all came together like that. Everybody said this is perfect — gonna have a few select items and we’re gonna focus on having a good time.”
Hoping to raise $25,000 to $30,000, all proceeds go back into the foundation, Hemphill said.
“All proceeds benefit the Angleton ISD Education Foundation and support our mission of advancing education opportunities and bridging the funding gap,” a flyer for the event states.
“I just think it’s gonna be a good time and the more the merrier,” Beken said. “Put your boots on and come.”
