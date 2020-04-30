As the state passed its projected peak of need for resources to treat novel coronavirus cases Wednesday, area medical providers believe they have adequately prepared to handle however many more people contract the disease, officials said.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projected Wednesday as peak resource day in Texas and Friday as when the daily death toll in the state will peak, with 40 expected. As those milestone dates arrived, Texas hospitals had plenty of equipment and available intensive cafe beds to handle them, officials said.
That assessment is true of local medical providers including Community Health Network, UTMB Health and Sweeny Community Hospital.
“We’re certainly staying ahead of the game, especially in our less-populated campuses such as Angleton and Galveston,” UTMB Vice President of Supplies Chris Toomes said. “The only things we have moments with which are sometimes hard to find are hand sanitizer and wipes, and we’ve been creative in having some other solutions for that.”
Local organizations have stepped up to help in with any hand sanitizer needs, said Beth Reimschissel, UTMB Angleton-Danbury administrator and associate chief nursing officer.
“Texas Tail Distillery from Galveston made their liquor into gallons of hand sanitizers for us to use, for example,” Reimschissel said.
At the start of the month, there was a concern with making sure to order enough personal protective equipment in advance to meet projected needs because it could take weeks for it to arrive, Reimschissel said.
“PPE supply orders are now taking about a day or so to arrive at the hospital, thankfully,” she said.
A lot of time has been spent this month putting testing kits in place, Toomes said.
“We have the swabs and the test kits and the reagents ready,” he said.
UTMB prepared well enough that it has been able to provide some larger hospitals with any needed testing materials, Toomes said,
“We have been able to support some of the larger hospitals such as the Houston area,” Toomes said. “Our goal is to make sure that everyone that needs a test gets a test.”
UTMB spent what was needed on what the hospital group needed to get, Toomes said.
“We’ve spent in the millions of dollars for PPE, and that was just the right amount, I believe,” Toomes said.
At the Angleton-Danbury campus, PPE materials are kept in a separate room in the Materials Management Department. Now that restrictions have been lifted on elective surgeries, UTMB Logistics Supply Chain Manager Michelle Abbt said, the hospital will begin ordering supplies for those procedures.
“We’re in the process of planning to meet the demands of people ready to come back and complete their elective surgeries,” Abbt said. “There are already a lot of requests.”
Penny Pabst, Stephen F. Austin Community Health Network chief administration officer, said her organization is in a different position because of the vast areas its clinics serve,
“We are continuing to order our PPE from a week out,” Pabst said. “We’re actively watching our burn rate with our PPE, meaning if one site uses more, we’re making sure that the other site gets enough to use.”
Community Health Network serves Brazoria County area and provides testing sites as well as in-office visits, including one that began operating last week at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds that has seen a large turnout, she said.
To reduce mask usage, Pabst said the network has been looking toward decontaminating its current N-95 masks, though the process takes two weeks, she said.
“There’s a decontamination process that they go through that takes two weeks,” Pabst said. “But of course if we do that, we need to plan to have masks in the meantime, because at the end of the day, you have to take the mask off and get a new one, regardless.”
Althoug spending has been ramped up, Pabst said, the organization has received a lot of support from various sources.
“With, thankfully, support, we are expecting to be made whole, budget-wise,” Pabst said.
Sweeny Hospital is a critical access rural facility with 20 beds, not all of them active. The hospital has seen fewer COVID-19 cases than other areas, Director of Marketing and Public Affairs Tracie Copeland said.
“Thankfully, our EOC has been on top of this from the beginning, and we have prepared,” Copeland said.
Supplies remained stocked as needed, Copeland said, and she predicts there will be enough to last what is left of the pandemic.
“They have stocked up on supplies that they need, getting it to the nurses and the technicians on the floor,” she said. “I’m really proud of how we have handled this.”
