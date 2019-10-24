MANVEL
Woman accused of injuring child
A Manvel woman was arrested and charged with injuring a child after an argument escalated inside her home just after midnight Saturday, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Christy Ann Maldonado, 39, and her daughter were arguing about the girl sitting on the kitchen counter of their Oak Drive home, court records indicate.
When her daughter refused to get off the counter, Maldonado began “shoving her through the residence” before throwing her on the ground and choking her, according to court records.
Maldonado’s son recorded the incident, which authorities watched after being called to the home, court records indicate.
Maldonado was released Sunday from the Brazoria County jail on $15,000 bond, court records show.
If convicted of the third-degree felony, Maldonado could face up to 10 years in prison.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.