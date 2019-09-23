In the period shortly before fighting of the Civil War began, Stephen Perry’s wife, Sarah, visited her relatives and friends in the North.
Meanwhile, he remained at home.
The division of political viewpoints between the Texas and Missouri branches of her family was already quite strong, and on one occasion Sarah wrote to Stephen, urging that he “love and be kind” regarding her family in the North.
She assured him that they “never talk about the abolition subject,” adding that if he were there, he would never hear about it unless he broached it himself.
As the terrible war got underway, however, and particularly in its later years, her viewpoint – and the compassion shown earlier by some of her relatives – changed dramatically.
Members of the Texas Perry/Bryan family supported the Southern cause in numerous ways, which were as different as their abilities.
They varied from military service by both Stephen and his sons to the provision of labor by themselves and their slaves, to supplying food, livestock and other things.
Early in the conflict, Stephen's eldest stepson, Joel Bryan, pledged 100 beef cattle and his entire crop for that year to the Confederacy.
That gift was so generous that it merited mention in an Aug. 13, 1861 article that appeared in the Democrat and Planter newspaper published at Columbia.
Joel was also lauded for feeding the Confederate troops that were stationed on the Gulf Coast near Velasco.
These men had been charged with the responsibility of keeping Federal ships from making their way up the Brazos River into the interior of Texas.
Among other concerns, Brazoria County planters worried that if the Yankees did gain entry, they would remove the Texans’ slaves. As a result, they moved many of the blacks, particularly the more valuable male slaves, farther inland for safety.
Estelle Austin wrote to Sarah Perry mentioning this concern, as well as crediting Stephen Perry for his foresight in realizing this danger.
She wrote, “At all hazards he must not leave his negroes where those thieving, lying abolitionists” might come in contact with them.”
Mrs. Austin, who was living in Colorado County at the time, added that some of her friends in Louisiana had lost two of their slaves to the abolitionists in that area.
Her sister, who lived in Louisiana, had written that she believed “not one (slave) would remain with them if a Yankee transport was to land” and make them an offer.
In 1862, three Federal ships fired on the forces at Velasco, with the booming cannons creating consternation among those within earshot.
As a result of the Yankee bombardment, cannons that the Texas troops had originally intended for service farther down the coast were moved to the Velasco area.
This may well have been the impetus for Joel’s plans in 1862, for sending his wife, Lavinia, and their children still living at home to a safer region – the inland area where Austin Bryan’s wife and family were living.
With regard to Sarah’s mention of the possibility that she might move inland, her friend quickly warned about the possible consequences.
If she did so, Lavinia wrote, she might well expect to lose not only those slaves remaining in Brazoria County, but the family’s livestock and other possessions, as well.
Despite this, Sarah Perry, two of her younger sons and some of the family’s blacks moved temporarily to Independence early in 1863.
Their exodus was planned as much to escape the antics of Confederate troops stationed in the area as because of their fears of a Yankee invasion.
After hearing of the problem, Estelle Austin wrote in sympathy. “I should have felt tempted to shoot a few of (the misbehaving Confederates), at least the officers who are certainly not worth much, or the men would behave better.”
She added that the “Texas Army will become a disgrace to the State, if something is not done towards discipline.”
Joel’s wife, Lavinia Bryan, was ill at Durazno Plantation, where she would eventually be diagnosed as suffering from cancer.
The hardships of the war and of having soldiers stationed there, along with constant concerns about a Yankee invasion and worry about the safety of her sons in the Army, exacerbated the situation.
When it began to appear that her Brazoria County sisters-in-law would have to be moved inland, Austin’s wife wrote them, warning that they would need to bring whatever food they could.
“Of all the scratching scrambling places to get along in, this beats all,” she wrote, adding that she had “thought we were living plain enough when Stephen was here – but it is now reduced to a science, the simple thing of procuring enough to satisfy the absolute gnawings of our immense family.”
Lavinia and Laura Bryan, Sarah Perry and their young children were all living either with or near to Cora Bryan by mid-February of 1864.
During their absence from their homes, they received a letter stating that “a good deal” of Lavinia’s shrubbery from the grounds at Durazno had been sent to beautify the Confederate Headquarters Houston, with the comment, “Quite a compliment, isn’t it?”
They also received a gloomy report from Sarah’s brother, Hiram Brown, regarding his conclusions about a recent trip to Brazoria County, warning that the Durazno’s yields could not be counted on for much that year.
Although the potato crop at Peach Point looked promising the reports on cane were mixed, he said, and they would not make “more than a half crop of corn this season.”
In addition, he described the general outlook for crops at Durazno as looking “aufull” and warned that Joel would not “make any corn & scarcely any cane at all as he has not had any rain.”
Next week: South’s hopes dim as war continues.
