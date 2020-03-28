The Gulf Coast Center is officially passing on its responsibility of providing Brazoria and Galveston counties with a bus system in January.
This should make transportation between Houston, Brazoria and Galveston counties much easier, officials say.
The Gulf Coast Center will transfer public transportation responsibility to a Bi-County Transit District starting next year, The Bi-County Evaluation Committee Board decided during a teleconference meeting Thursday.
Attending board members consisted of representatives throughout the district, including most Brazoria County-area cities.
Plans to create the Bi-County Transit District should have been in the books for a while now, said Barry Goodman, president of Goodman Corp., which is serving as Gulf Coast Center’s consultant.
“We’re meeting because we finally feel we have enough information to talk about a budget,” Goodman said.
The Bi-County Transit District will have the funding needed for the system and the Gulf Coast Center has many other programs to focus on, Goodman said. The district will have several funding sources including multiple levels of government, he said.
That is about a $4.3 million operating budget, Goodman Corp. Senior Associate Susan Maclay said.
“With federal funding, plus state funding, plus local support, that equals about $5 million,” Maclay said.
The difference between the operating budget and the extra funding provides a buffer that makes the transition feasible, she said.
The transit system is working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by limiting the number of people riding, Goodman said, but there has not been a decrease in Brazoria County ridership.
“We’re confident we have the right, good preventative measures in place,” he said.
Regardless of the situation the world finds itself in the next several months, the transfer of public transportation responsibility from the Gulf Coast Center to a new Bi-County Transit District is in the best interest of existing and future users of public transportation.
“The separation of Connect Transit from the GCC will over time result in significant operational and organizational benefits,” Goodman said.
The motion to approve recommendation to create a Bi-County Transit District passed unanimously.
