SWEENY — Seniors Casie Byrd and Bryanna Hardin are best friends who worked tirelessly to prep their award-winning heifers for the Houston Rodeo. They hope to get another chance to show off their hard work.
On the day the Houston Rodeo was canceled, Byrd had just checked her then-heifer, Mary Ann, into the barn after waiting for many hours.
“We went to check-in and everything, and they talked about shutting down the rodeo,” Byrd said. “I thought that they would just shut down the rides and all and keep the rodeo going.”
Byrd cried a little bit, while Mary Ann leaned in toward her.
The ride home was the worst in the world, she said.
Hardin was waiting in line with her heifer, Anastasia, when the news broke the Houston Rodeo was canceled.
“That was the worst drive home,” Hardin said. “I was really hoping to show Anastasia, but that was that.”
“Not even for us in the breeding competition but some of the market people, they live paycheck-to-paycheck and that would have been their paycheck to live off of for the next few months,” Byrd said.
Next to them was a calf, Bliss. Mary Ann had her March 28.
“Bliss is what you call one of God’s blessings after something bad has happened,” Byrd said.
“It was really disappointing that we didn’t get to show. She was bred and she had her baby about two weeks ago,” her mother Amyee Byrd said.
Being her best friend, Hardin said, she felt she had to commend her for her hard work.
“I’ve shown for many years, but this is her first and last so I hope everything goes really well because she deserves it,” Hardin said. “She worked her butt off through everything, ups and downs.”
Byrd has her state show with Mary Anne currently scheduled at the end of June, she said.
“I’m hoping that it’ll happen, because that’ll be my last show with her,” Byrd said.
The day after both girls came home from Houston, they entered in several small jackpot shows, they said. They both showed, and they did well.
“I won my class and then she was American Champion,” Byrd said.
The girls plan on going to college together.
“We’re trying to get a scholarship to collegiate judge,” Byrd said. “We had an interview with Blinn and we’re planning to go to South Plains and Clarendon, so we’re really excited about that.”
