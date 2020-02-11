Refuge for Women finally has a safe house to call their own.
The faith-based organization aims to help women who have been sexually abused or trafficked through therapy, rehabilitation and social interaction.
“I have a passion for this cause,” said Curtis Swisher, board president of Refuge for Women Texas Gulf Coast. “My wife and I have been supporting victims of human trafficking for 10 years through other organizations all over the world. It’s a natural fit for me.”
The closing on the house Friday marks the organization’s first home on the Texas Gulf Coast and the seventh in the United States. The home is 6,900 square feet and has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.
“It’s been a huge milestone in our organization and we’ve been working diligently for a long time to get here,” Swisher said. “I am hoping for the healing and recovery of women who have suffered the horrors of sex trafficking to take place here.”
Vicki Kirby, volunteer development director, has seen the project go to completion.
“It’s so exciting and it’s so amazing to see what God has done and just for it to be real,” Kirby said. “I believe that they are making a difference in people’s lives and I want to continue to be a part of it.”
Once the first women come into the home, they will enter the organization’s three-step process of learning to be comfortable in society again.
“The first phase is safety,” Swisher said. “They have been in survival mode, living from day to day, and we want them to feel safe in a home. Once they feel completely psychologically safe, the healing and recovery process can begin. After that they will begin job and skills training to transition back into society.”
Although the home is in Brazoria County, it will serve women from other states.
“We will not serve women from this county; we will send them to another house to get them away from the danger of their pimp,” Swisher said. “That is the advantage of a nationwide network. We will serve Brazoria County women by providing a safe place for them a thousand miles away.”
Samantha Doyle, vice chairwoman on the board, was part of the group of women who started the campaign to have Refuge for Women affiliate approved on the Gulf Coast.
“For these women, I want everything that life took from them,” Doyle said. “I want them to have peace and joy and restoration, a chance for a fresh start and to live to what their potential is.”
Although the house is bought, much work is still needed to open the doors on schedule. The home is expected to start operating in the second half of the year.
“We now need to furnish to begin preparations to operate the home,” Swisher said. “It all depends on the speed at which we can get funding, to hire staff and to train the staff. We also need a flood control system.”
The organization is in need of an “army of volunteers,” Swisher said. The volunteers will have many jobs such as teaching classes, chaperoning day trips, maintenance and meal prep.
To get involved or to provide a physical or monetary donation, contact Kirby at vicki.kirby@refugeforwomen.org
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.