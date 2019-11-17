LAKE JACKSON
LJ to consider
parking ordinance
Lake Jackson City Council will consider awarding an $888,909 bid to Texas Pride Utilities for wastewater replacement at Lift Station No. 6 at its meeting Monday, according to the agenda.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Lake Jackson City Hall, 25 Oak Drive.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the council will consider the second reading of an ordinance that bans overnight parking on South Parking Place during the weekends, the agenda states. That ordinance will give the city the right to tow violators.
Council will also consider a draft of an ordinance prohibiting wakes during flood events, according to the agenda. Visit lakejackson-tx.gov for the full agenda.
SWEENY
Sweeny ISD to hold meeting on diversity
The Sweeny ISD board of trustees will meet to discuss a diversity and poverty initiative this week.
The meeting is a part of the board’s work study initiative.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, the board will meet in the boardroom at 1310 N. Elm St.
WEST COLUMBIA
Lighting upgrades on C-ISD board agenda
The Columbia-Brazoria board of trustees will consider ceiling and lighting upgrades for Wild Peach Elementary School, according to the meeting agenda.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the administration building, 520 S. 16th St.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the board will consider progress measure pay for performance awards and hear reports regarding ACT/SAT tests, the 2020-2021 instructional calendar and security, according to the agenda.
To see the full agenda, visit cbisd.com.
