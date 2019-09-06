The Brazoria County Fair Kickoff Dinner, Auction and Dance will be Saturday. When: 6:30 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. live and silent auctions start Where: Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S Downing Road, Angleton. Cost: Tickets $40 and up Entertainment: Shayne Still and the Southern Blend Band. Info/tickets: Visit www.brazoriacountyfair.com.
ANGLETON — With barely a month remaining until opening day, Brazoria County Fair supporters will take a break from preparations for a night of dinner and dancing.
The Brazoria County Fair’s annual Kickoff Dinner, Auction and Dance will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road in Angleton. Tickets for individual seats start at $40 and go up to $300.
Shayne Still and the Southern Blend Band, which also will perform at the fair, will provide entertainment for the kickoff event.
This dinner is a fun way to kick off the fair’s return this fall and preview all the different entertainment options, first-year Fair Manager Jaycie Isaacs said.
“This is also a good time to spotlight sponsors,” she said.
It’s an honor to serve as fair manager, Isaacs said, and she hopes to bring the community great entertainment and livestock fun.
“I actually grew up in the area and I grew up as a fair participant,” she said. “It is really near and dear to my heart.”
The tradition-infused fair, which will be Oct. 11-19, lets attendees see livestock, horse and art exhibits brought in by the county’s youth and live entertainment. Big-name acts who will take the concert stage this year include Travis Tritt, Steve Wariner and Cole Degges. Tejano night this week will feature Los Traileros Del Norte.
“We are just trying to get everybody to get out and have a good time, trying to bring the community back together,” Fair President T.R. Williams said. “We are trying to really find something for everybody. We are trying to find a bunch of different things this year.”
The long-term, success of the fair is because of the camaraderie of the community, Williams said. Isaacs supports that opinion.
“Everyone works together for a purpose,” she said. “We want everyone and anyone to come.”
For information or to purchase tickets, visit www.brazoriacountyfair.com.
