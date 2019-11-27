GLO housing application window closes soon
Due to the success of the Texas General Land Office’s Homeowner Assistance Program (HAP) and Homeowner Reimbursement Program (HRP) in helping Texas recover from Hurricane Harvey, both programs are reaching the end of their application window.
Both programs are scheduled to stop accepting new applications Dec. 31 in order to focus on those already submitted in order to help the flow of recovery money.
The Homeowner Assistance Program Regional Offices will remain open to take applications until 5 p.m. on Dec. 31.
The program reimburses Texas homeowners up to $50,000 for out-of-pocket expenses for eligible repairs. The HRP has received over 6,000 applications and has helped 776 applicants get approved for more than $24 million.
Prospective applicants must meet geographical requirements. Information can be found at recovery.texas.gov/hrp/.
UnBound Houston hosts free training exercise
The human trafficking prevention and awareness nonprofit UnBound Houston announced it will host two free training opportunities in December, according to a news release.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Dec. 9 at 1635 East Broadway, No. 113 in Pearland, registrants will have an opportunity to discuss and learn about motivational interviewing, the release states.
“Motivational Interviewing is an evidence-based conversation tool which can be used to help people find their own intrinsic motivation and own reasons for change,” the release states. “At the upcoming Motivational Interviewing training, we will learn and practice the four core Motivational Interviewing skills along with practical strategies on how to incorporate Motivational Interviewing into your daily work with clients.”
The free event is limited to the first 30 people who register, according to the news release.
Those interested can register online at form.jotform.com/93164697876174.
LJ challenged on denying Lake Studio certificate
Jeffrey Tisdale, the self-identified proprietor of Lake Studio at 120 Circle Way, filed an appeal in Brazoria County Civil Court against the Lake Jackson Zoning Board of Adjustments, online records show.
The business at 3 Circle Way was presented to city officials as an adult dance studio, but operated more like a nightclub or dance hall, leading Building Official David Walton to revoke its certificate of occupancy.
The Zoning Board of Adjustments agreed with Walton’s decision to deny the studio’s request to reclassify it from a business to assembly occupancy at a late October meeting, which would not have reestablished the certificate of occupancy anyway.
Tisdale’s petition in civil court was filed Nov. 8, according to online records, but the city has not been served, City Attorney Sherri Russell said.
The court can request documents related to the situation and choose how to handle it, she said, adding that the court could decide whether to have an evidentiary hearing.
