Brazoria County births from Nov. 18 to Dec. 6:
Julius Ray Torres, Nov. 18
Jamarian Trevon Thacker, Nov. 18
Moses Josiah Pena, Nov. 18
Brelyn Everlee Zamora, Nov. 19
Nehemiah Eloy Cavazos-Moreno, Nov. 19
Jaxon Ray Hernandez, Nov. 19
Robin Elise Walthall, Nov. 20
Emily Marie Almeida, Nov. 21
Olivia Margarita Del Rio, Nov. 22
Ellena Ann Flores, Nov. 25
Peter Andrew Lavallian IV, Nov. 26
Wynter Lee Blaser, Nov. 27
Elsa Maria Ebling, Nov. 27
Archer James Poenitzsch, Nov. 29
