Ro’Vin Garrett and Cody Vasut likely will compete in a runoff election, unofficial primary election results indicate.
Garrett came out ahead with 6,681 votes, or 28.57 percent, while Vasut trailed her with 5,193 votes or 22.21 percent, according to complete, unofficial results from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
Troy Brimage was a close third with 4,941 votes or 21.13 percent, then Rhonda Seth with 4,584 votes or 19.6 percent and finally, Mitch Thames with 1,983 votes or 8.48 percent.
No candidate got more than 50 percent of the vote, meaning there will be a runoff election between the top two finishers May 26. The winner of the runoff will face Democrat Patrick Henry, who was unopposed in his party’s primary, in the November election.
“I’m feeling really good, really grateful,” Garrett said late Tuesday.
Going into the runoff election, “my focus doesn’t change, my message doesn’t change,” she said.
Vasut also plans to take the same message into the runoff, which he believes is one of substance, he said.
“I’m just enormously humbled by all the trust that was placed in me by those who voted for me,” Vasut said.
Garrett, 64, has been the elected Brazoria County Tax Assessor-Collector since 2001. She received endorsements from top county officials including County Judge Matt Sebesta and called her campaign a grass-roots effort.
Vasut is an Angleton attorney and city councilman. He joined the race for several political interests, but primarily to fight to end abortion, protect “God-given rights” and push for further property tax reform, he has said.
This is the first time a person besides Speaker Dennis Bonnen will have the Republican nomination for Texas House District 25 since 1996. Bonnen announced he wouldn’t seek re-election a week after Michael Quinn Sullivan released a recording of Bonnen offering him media access in exchange for targeting 10 sitting House Republicans in the March primaries.
All candidates denied having any support, financial or otherwise, from Bonnen.
Real estate developer and business owner Brimage, 49, announced his bid to run for the seat in mid-November and resigned as mayor of Freeport.
Brimage did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday night.
Emergency room nurse Seth, 43, announced her campaign before Bonnen decided not to seek re-election and has said Bonnen did not represent Republican values, including constitutional carry. Throughout her campaign she earned vast financial support from inside and outside Brazoria County, including more than $100,000 from regular Republican donor Darlene Pendery of Flower Mound.
Seth is proud she brought in money from all over the state and gave it back to this area, campaign treasurer Justin Mills, making a statement for Seth, said late Tuesday. Seth’s campaign was made of non-politicians who came out of nowhere, he said.
“We gave it hell and appreciate all the support,” Mills said.
Her campaign will direct its voters to vote for Vasut in the runoff, he said.
“Cody is a good guy and Ro’Vin is a nice lady, but she’s the tax lady, so boo,” Mills said.
Thames, 62, is president and CEO of the Bay City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture and the only Matagorda County resident to seek the seat. He was the last to announce his candidacy in late November.
“We’re excited to be a part of the process,” Thames said. “I certainly had my hopes of being in the runoff, especially with the Matagorda County vote.”
He is looking forward to working with whoever wins the runoff to make sure Matagorda County and Texas families who are barely making a living have a voice, Thames said.
“I knew I was the underdog, but as active as I am in the legislative process, I’m just disappointed that Matagorda gets such little coverage and such little participation from the state,” he said.
Garrett is not a politician but a servant, and she will continue to be a servant, she said.
“I want to take my knowledge and experience and walk Brazoria and Matagorda counties into their next chapter as their state representative,” she said.
She knows how to get things done as she has experience with the legislature as well as balancing between the government and taxpayers, Garrett said, adding she hopes to achieve property tax reform.
“My agenda is dictated by the citizens of the district and that’s what I’ll continue to work toward,” Garrett said.
She’s earned trust of Brazoria County residents and top officials and hopes to do the same in Matagorda County, she said.
Vasut wants to continue sharing the messages that “life matters,” and so do term limits, pro-Second Amendment policies, and decisions that benefit taxpayers and education, he said.
“I think when people compare the two remaining candidates, they will see a clear distinction that our campaign is one of substance and one of delivering results for the people of House District 25,” Vasut said. “I hope people will put their trust in me when the runoff comes around and elect me to be their next state representative.”
He will also focus on ideas, which is what wins elections, he said. His campaign has been positive and honored God, Vasut said.
Garrett had a clear win in Brazoria County with 6,284 votes, or 33.67 percent, and Brazoria County made up the bulk of the District 25 vote, final, unofficial results from the Brazoria County Elections Division show. Vasut still trailed her with 4,512 votes, or 24.17 percent, then Brimage with 4,019 votes or 21.53 percent, then Seth with 3,621 votes or 19.4 percent and finally Thames, with 229 votes or 1.23 percent, according to the unofficial results.
