quintana — The first batch of liquefied natural gas has been produced at Freeport LNG’s Train 1 site on Quintana Island, a significant milestone for the company as it is just weeks from commercial operation, the company said.
After multiple delays over the last few years, the company is ready to begin international commercial exports, said Heather Browne, director of corporate communications for the company.
“LNG production now paves the way for our next significant milestone of loading our first cargo. That is expected later this month,” Browne said in an email.
Over the last five years, Freeport LNG has constructed three trains, or processing units, that liquefy and store natural gas. Train 2 and 3 will be next in line to produce the liquefied gas.
At the time, the company began staffing employees to prepare for when the trains became operational, officials said.
“Following the commercial startup of Train 1, our second and third liquefaction trains remain on track for their startups, which are Quarter 4 of 2019 for Train 2 and Quarter 1 of 2020 for Train 3,” Browne said.
The economic benefits to Brazoria County are promising, due to the company’s 20-year tolling agreements, Freeport LNG President Sig Cornelius told The Facts during a June interview.
All three trains are sold out to customers including BP and Toshiba, whether they use the liquified natural gas or not, Mark Mallett, vice president of operations and engineering for Freeport.
