Nine new cases of COVID-19 were announced by Brazoria County officials on Saturday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases to 225.
The new cases include a Lake Jackson woman in her 40s, a Pearland woman in her 30s, a Rosharon man in his 70s, an Alvin man in his 20s, a Pearland man in his 30s, a Pearland woman in her 40s, a Freeport man in his 20s, an Alvin man in his 50s and an Alvin woman in her 40s.
There continue to be more cases in the northern half of Brazoria County, with a total of 169 reported in the Pearland, Manvel, Alvin and Iowa Colony areas — about 75 percent of the total cases in the county. The majority are concentrated in Pearland, with 118 reported there and 69 cases still active.
Thirteen more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 83 as of Saturday afternoon. Two fatalities have been reported, while 140 cases are still active.
