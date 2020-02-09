The following people were indicted recently by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Dalton Wayne Noska, 26, credit card or debit card abuse.
Dalton Wayne Noska, 26, fraudulent use of identifying information.
Henry Miles Toney III, 54, criminal mischief.
Jaime Marroquin Jr., 35, theft-enhanced.
Jaime Marroquin Jr., 35, impersonate public servant.
James Boyd, 40, theft-enhanced.
Dylan Leon Whipple, 22, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Donald Ray Lunford Jr., 19, injury to child.
Kyler Starns, 18, robbery.
Keith Smith, 24, counts one and two, aggravated robbery; criminal episode-enhanced.
Demarcus Bolds, 29, counts one and two, aggravated robbery; criminal episode-enhanced.
Robert Taylor, 36, counts one and two, aggravated robbery; criminal episode-enhanced.
Steven King Jr., 29, count sone and two, aggravated robbery; criminal episode -enhanced.
Christian Clepper, 20, count one, aggravated assault; count two, tampering with physical evidence; criminal episode.
Elizabeth Marin, 24, prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Heron Anthony Smith, 34, bribery.
Kassandra Aguilar, 26, abandon/endanger a child.
Latoya Lashay Robinson, 29, abandon/endanger a child.
Amar Jackson, 18, murder.
Emilio Ortega, 29, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Russell Wayne Pollock, 30, accident involving injury.
Russell Wayne Pollock, 30, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Alberto Rea, 36, assault family violence choking.
Jerry Alan Sellers, 56, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Makeda Smith, 34, theft.
Steven Michael Smith, 45, theft.
Christella Vasquez, 39, aggravated assault.
Yvonne Blanche Perry, 53, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Hugo Enrique Alvarado Torres, a.k.a. Hugo Enrique Alvarado-Torres, 34, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Jonathan Mendez Balcazar, 33, count one, assault family violence with prior conviction; count two, aggravated assault; criminal episode.
David Dennis Brown Jr., 35, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Rodney Mitchell Blake, 46, assault family violence-choking.
Dalton James Breaux Jr., 41, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Christian Maurice Criddle, 18, evading arrest.
John Richard Gardner, 39, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Jesse Ernest Gloud, 47, theft with two or more previous convictions-enhanced.
Claude Wayne Hallmark, 68, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Sean Michael Michael Kriss, 36, possession or promotion of child pornography.
Sean Michael Michael Kriss, 36, indecency with a child.
Mario Gutierrez Koole Jr., 45, burglary of building-enhanced.
Eric Godoy, 26, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Jose Manuel Aguilar Garcia, 41, counts one and two, driving while intoxicated with child passenger; criminal episode.
Herman Earl Armstrong, 22, unauthorized use of a vehicle-enhanced.
Joel Christian Birden, 32, possession of a controlled substance.
Spencer Miles Buchanan, 31, possession of a controlled substance.
Jeffery Landreaux Francis Donaldson, 35, possession of a controlled substance.
Ashley Farrell Miller, 28, possession of a controlled substance.
Quedarrien Rashad Bryant, 27, delivery of a controlled substance-enhanced.
Quedarrien Rashad Bryant, 27, delivery of a controlled substance-enhanced.
Ceejay Iszack Banda, 20, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Angela Faye Cosson, 46, burglary of habitation.
Kevin Michael Dolph, 51, possession of a controlled substance-enhanced.
Antonio Diaz, 19, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Sam Devall, 44, possession of a controlled substance.
Casey David Foster, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Jack Allen Miller, 33, possession of a controlled substance.
John Paul Freeman Jr., 47, possession of a controlled substance-enhanced.
Dhendre Fisher, 44, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Roland Flores, 44, possession of a controlled substance-enhanced.
Kailen Nicole Gonzales, 25, possession of a controlled substance.
Carlton Patrick Gosey, 50, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Emmanuel Garcia, 20, aggravated assault.
Eric Clay Grohman, 28, unlawful possession of firearm by felon-enhanced.
Jose Gutierrez-Rodriguez, 22, possession of a controlled substance.
Jalen Jo’Von Hatch, 25, assault peace officer.
Raubel Sanchez Jimenez, 41, fraudulent use of identifying information.
Raubel Sanchez Jimenez, 41, fraudulent use of identifying information elderly.
Rebecca Elizabeth Molinar, 26, possession of a controlled substance.
Damion Wade Morris, 33, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Albert Morales Jr., 29, assault family violence with previous conviction-enhanced.
Arturo Ramirez-Maldonado, 48, evading arrest.
Antonio Ray Rodriguez, 25, tampering with physical evidence.
Sedrick Singleton, 40, theft.
Sedrick Singleton, 40, evading arrest.
James Mervin Litnianski Rodgers, 27, theft.
Aaron Michael Rodgers, 29, possession of a controlled substance.
William Stewart Serrata, 32, possession of a controlled substance.
Emmanuel Salazar, 22, assault family violence-choking.
Emmanuel Salazar, 22, burglary of habitation.
Theresa Tagtmeir, 27, prohibited weapon.
Joseph Stephen Bellino, 49, prohibited weapon.
Everett Dwayne Wells, 45, possession of a controlled substance-enhanced.
Jaime Marroquin Jr., 35, possession of a controlled substance-enhanced.
Michelle Rene Bonner, 42, possession of a controlled substance-enhanced.
Tiffany Rene Conley, 23, possession of a controlled substance-enhanced.
Richard Allan McMahan, 59, tampering with physical evidence.
Richard Allan McMahan, 59, possession of a controlled substance.
