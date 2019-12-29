JANUARY
8 State Rep. Dennis Bonnen is unanimously voted to serve as Speaker of the House during the Texas Legislature’s 86th session.
16 A man and woman were found dead inside a house in the 300 block of Petunia Street.
18 A video depicting a shooting that occurred at the home in the 300 block of Petunia Street appeared on Facebook. Schubert Charles, 53, and Catrina Charles, 39, were found dead at the house.
23 Two people died during a failed attempt to pass on FM 2004 on the Brazoria-Galveston County line.
24 Lake Jackson residents and officials gathered to celebrate Rick Park’s retirement from law enforcement after more than three decades serving the community.
24 After Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey made a bet with City Manager Tim Ketly on a Texans vs. Colts game, both city leaders took a plunge in the frigid Gulf of Mexico.
30 The City of Freeport debuted the Strategic Community Plan after much anticipation at a joint meeting with the City council.
FEBRUARY
1 The Brazos Pilot was christened in the name of Nell Henderson, a beloved friend and mother to members of the Brazos Pilot Association during a special ceremony.
7 Abigail Rose Arias was sworn in as an honorary officer of the Freeport Police Department.
8 Brazosport ISD officials broke ground on the O.M. Roberts replacement campus, 58 years after its original opening.
14 Ryan Hall McIlhenny agreed to serve 25 years in prison after being convicted of attempted sexual assault on the same day he got out of jail following an indecent exposure conviction.
22 The Lake Jackson City Council approved a contract for Gulf Coast Center to bring a $2.4 million maintenance facility to the Dean Morgan Service Center.
25 Dimitrios Pagourtzis made his first court appearance since his arrest in 2018 in connection with the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.
27 Brooklyn Alsobrook of Sweeny was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in Gulfport Mississippi.
MARCH
1 Bess Brannen Elementary students and staff celebrated the school’s 50th birthday with balloons, singing, dancing and memorabilia.
9 Former Rep. Tom Uher, known by many as “The Greatest American,” died at the age of 81 after spending 17 terms in the Texas House.
19 Lake Jackson council welcomed incoming public works director Eric Wilson after a four-month interim period following David Van Riper’s departure in 2018.
APRIL
2 Lake Jackson staff announced they would give City Council an opportunity to close a loophole in the code of ordinances allowing bars to open downtown.
3 House Speaker Dennis Bonnen called a visit to his Lake Jackson home the director of a “non-”partisan grassroots citizen organization made up of gun owners and lovers of liberty” an intimidation tactic.
6 Teenagers with special needs and first responders celebrated a special prom night during “A Night in the Spotlight.”
19 Ames Arlan announced Tony Wood, owner of Baywood Foods, planned to retire and that the grocery store would likely become an Arlan’s by the end of the week.
MAY
6 Lake Jackson’s police chief confirmed the leader of the Oyster Creek Police Department, Tim Bradberry, was under investigation for an incident that happened in late April at a Lake Jackson apartment complex, authorities said.
16 Freeport LNG received permission from the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to construct and put into operation its liquefied natural gas Train 4, the final installment of its LNG export plant on Quintana Island.
21 Boy Scout Troop 394 decorated Restwood Memorial Park with flags next to the graves of veterans as a show of respect for those who served the country.
23 Richwood City Manager Michael Coon worked his last day in Brazosport after he accepted a job in California. Proximity to family was a major factor in his decision, Coon said.
25 High tides prompt the county to close beaches to vehicular traffic from Surfside Beach village limits to Treasure Island, an unwelcome headache on Memorial Day weekend.
30 Former Lake Jackson nanny Christine Kaye Carroll was ordered to serve 120 days in jail and be on probation for a decade after pleading guilty to a third-degree felony injury of a child, court documents show.
JUNE
3 Freeport adopts stricter purchasing guidelines for employees, one of many steps the city has instituted following the arrests of former city manager Jeff Pynes, former city secretary Ursula Reyes and former service center secretary Brittany Cheri Riggs. All three were accused of misusing city funds.
12 Jacque Cundieff, 72, watched from the driver’s seat of her SUV Wednesday morning as the arm of an earth mover ripped into the walls of the almost 100-year-old Freeport Community House as the dilapidated structure was demolished.
17 Jarret Angst is guilty of capital murder and will spend the rest of his life in prison, a Brazoria County jury decided. He is the second man convicted in a murder-for-higher scheme that led to the slaying of Don Weido.
21 Former Alvin ISD police officer Terry Roy Tennard was convicted of two second-degree felony sexual assault of a child charges, for having sex with a student in his Manvel Junior High School office, a Brazoria County jury decided.
25 Columbia-Brazoria ISD Board of Trustees called for a $11.5 million bond election to fund an expansion to house sixth-graders at West Brazos Junior High School.
28 After two decades of the same man serving as Clute’s fire marshal, Emergency Medical Services director and emergency manager, the city celebrated Mike Waguespack’s well-deserved retirement.
29 Countless organizations and people mourn Lucilla Longoria Henderson, a business leader and public servant who received some of the Brazosport area’s highest honors during her 58 years.
JULY
1 To relieve the city manager from directly supervising 14 department heads, Freeport City Council elected to promote city finance director Stephanie Russell to assistant city manager.
2 After 13 years with Danbury ISD, Superintendent Greg Anderson told staff he plans to resign and part ways with the district at the end of the month.
4 While storms cast a haze over holiday plans in the days leading up to the Fourth of July, families still found their way to the coast, though in smaller numbers than in years past, business owners said.
14 A tornado touched down south of Brazoria amid a strong line of thunderstorms that moved through the southern part of Brazoria County, the National Weather Service confirmed. No injuries or property damage was reported.
16 Firefighters from Clute, Lake Jackson, Brazoria, Jones Creek and Richwood all responded to help battle a blaze at The Villages in Lake Jackson that severely damaged the clubhouse but didn’t spread to any residential buildings.
21 Nearly 2,000 people gathered at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds afternoon in support of Officer Abigail Arias’ newly founded nonprofit, which aims to assist other children battling cancer.
22 Gov. Greg Abbott announced Patrick Bulanek, a Danbury resident with offices in Pearland and Alvin, will be the first judge to oversee the new 461st District Court when it is created Sept. 1. The new court is replacing District 23, which Brazoria County shared with Wharton and Matagorda counties.
30 Scott Leopold was named Citizen of the Year at The Facts’ 23rd annual Citizen of the Year luncheon at the Dow Academic Center.
AUGUST
1 After two years as its chief executive officer, Scott Briner announced his resignation from Sweeny Community Hospital to start his own consulting business.
4 After serving the county for more than two decades, Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 Sharon Fox, announced she won’t seek reelection after her term ends next year.
7 After just eight months as a judge, Greg Hill announced he will resign from County Court-at-Law No. 1 to seek a seat in Congress.
28 A Freeport pharmacy was one of several institutions involved in a drug trafficking network that ended in charges for 41 people and the diversion of more than 23 million pills, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
31 UTMB Health and the Angleton Danbury Hospital District celebrated the five-year anniversary of their partnership, highlighting new facilities and a larger roster of providers.
SEPTEMBER
3 After years of preparation and construction, Freeport LNG shipped the first liquefied natural gas commissioning cargo for Train 1 on Quintana Island.
10 Brazoria City Council discussed canceling a previous high-priority, $840,500 project to replace a 425,000-gallon groundwater storage tank after determining it isn’t needed.
12 The Brazoria Chamber of Commerce recognized outstanding members of its organization while reminding 35th annual banquet attendees to support the businesses that drive the city’s economic success.
18 Tropical Storm Imelda dropped up to 11 inches of rain on parts of the county before moving on to cause more significant damage in other parts of Southeast Texas.
19 The Brazoria County News printed its last edition, ending an era after 57 years of publication.
23 Lee College regents voted unanimously to name Brazosport College administrator Lynda Villanueva the sole finalist to become the institution’s 10th president.
29 With over 1,600 entries from 93 counties, the Brazosport Arts in Media Festival showcased short films and animated films created by high school and university students.
OCTOBER
1 Jerri Lee Mills was sworn in by County Judge Matt Sebesta as the county’s temporary Court-at-Law No. 1 judge, nine months after she retired from the same bench.
2 After more than eight hours of deliberation, a Brazoria County jury found Avris Ramon Daggs Jr. guilty of first-degree felony murder in the shooting death of Michael “Mikey” Holmes in 2017.
10 Port Freeport commissioners unanimously authorized eminent domain and pursuance of condemnation proceedings in Freeport’s East End, but officials said they hope to strike as many agreements as possible without its use.
17 For the second year in a row, Gulf Coast Auto Park purchased the grand champion steer from a girl with the last name Payne at the Brazoria County Fair Junior Livestock Auction as Savana Payne followed in big sister Sara’s footsteps.
23 Cherie Rineker passed away in Colorado surrounded by friends and family members. She has long battled an aggressive form of multiple myeloma, a rare blood cancer.
NOVEMBER
4 Lake Jackson City Council approved allowing a historical association to mark two graves in the city after a resident said his aunt was one of the two people buried near a church that once stood near Shy Pond.
8 Johnnie Redden, a 1948 Freeport High School graduate, joined his mentors and colleagues by having his name etched in stone when he was inducted in the Brazosport ISD Wall of Fame.
9 The Angleton Lions Club celebrated its 90th anniversary with a luncheon at First Presbyterian Church.
12 Former Freeport city manager Jeff Pynes pleaded guilty to portions of an aggregated theft charge related to stealing more than $223,000 from the city, court documents show.
13 More than 20 Jones Creek residents file a civil lawsuit against the village and Praxair, alleging they do not have the proper permissions to install a hydrogen pipeline under Primrose Lane.
15 Judges signed the official adoption papers for 16 children at Brazoria County Courthouse at the county’s Adoption Day ceremony.
18 Troy Brimage is giving up his current office to focus his energy on winning another one. Brimage announced his resignation as Freeport’s mayor as he launches a campaign to replace Rep. Dennis Bonnen in the Texas Legislature.
26 Former Bess Brannen Elementary assistant principal Daniel LeFave, 36, died more than a year after being diagnosed with a form of brain cancer.
DECEMBER
1 Former UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus CEO and administrator Dave Bleakney, 68, died unexpectedly, family members said.
2 Longtime Freeport resident Jerry Cain was named to fill the Ward B sity council seat left vacant when Brooks Bass became mayor.
6 A Brazoria County jury took 30 minutes to convict Frank Seidule of murder for fatally shooting roommate Lewis Watson. He would be sentenced to life in prison days later.
7 After months of undesirable weather and environmental delays, the BASF Dog Park in Lake Jackson opened its gates to more than 100 dogs and owners.
17 The 500th blood drive organized by the UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus auxiliary takes place at the hospital.
