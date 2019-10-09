Teens hurt in crash continue to recover
Two Lake Jackson teens injured in a Sept. 28 car crash remain hospitalized, while two others have been released.
Angie Barrera and Emilia “Mia” Tschen, both 16, are still in the hospital. Matthew Kucera, 17, and Lainey Gutierrez, 16, were released, Matthew Kucera’s mother Juanita Kucera said.
Barrera suffered a traumatic brain injury but is breathing on her own, her aunt Ana Flores said in a social media statement. Tschen also has a long road of recovery ahead of her, Juanita Kucera said.
Matthew Kucera most likely permanently lost hearing in his left ear due to nerve damage, she said. However, he is occupying his time by making salsa and selling it to benefit the girls, Juanita Kucera said.
It will be available to purchase at the Peach Street Famer’s Market, 234 S. Arcola St., Angleton, this Saturday only, she said.
All of the fundraisers organized by Brazoswood Student Council are still active and can be found by visiting gofundme.com and searching each student’s name.
Accused Wild Peach killer’s trial date set
The man accused of the stabbing death of a 24-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man this summer is set to go to trial April 14 in the 239th District Court, according to court records.
Brandon Allen Black, 26, faces up to life in prison if convicted of the first and second-degree felony charges. A Brazoria County grand jury indicted Black on the charges in August.
Black walked away from the scene after fatally wounding Heather Myers, 24, by stabbing her in the chest after an argument turned physical July 22 at a home in the 5000 block of Buck Road in Wild Peach, witnesses told authorities, court records indicate.
Black then stabbed a 41-year-old man while trying to leave the scene, court records indicate.
The man recovered from his injuries, court records show.
Freeport expecting new K-9
After the death of K-9 Gass, the Freeport Police Department could gain a new four-legged officer within the next couple of weeks, department officials said.
“We have our eye on one now,” Chief Ray Garivey said.
The dog is an 18-month-old male German Shepard who will hopefully be in the area soon to meet his potential handler, Officer Blake Wagner, Garivey said.
They have to ensure the K-9 and Wagner are a good match before committing, Garivey said.
