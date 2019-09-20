FREEPORT — The Texas Navy Day celebration is back at the Freeport Historical Museum for the first time in several years, Museum Manager LeAnn Strahan said.
In 1954, the first celebration of the Texas Navy was hosted by the Daughters of the Republic of Texas in Freeport. They hoped it would be an annual event, The Facts previously reported.
Museum officials hope this will become an annual event as intended by the originators. The museum is hosting the free celebration this Saturday. Those who plan to attend must RSVP due to limited seating, Strahan said.
“We are excited to bring the Texas Navy Day celebration back where it was originated by the Daughters of the Republic of Texas,” Strahan said. “We hope that this will be a new beginning for a recurring annual event in Freeport to honor our own local history.”
A law passed in 2005 made the third Saturday of every September Texian Navy Day. It can be observed by appropriate ceremonies, according to Texas Law.
The celebration will have three guest speakers; Admiral Andy Hall, Historian Flem Rogers and Admiral Michael Bailey. The three will discuss Texas naval history, including weapons used and the day-to-day life of a sailor, Strahan said.
“As an Admiral commissioned by the Governor of Texas, you have obligations of your commission, such as to preserve and present the history of the Texas Navy,” Admiral Nat Hickey said.
That is exactly what he and Admirals Bailey, Turner and Hall will do Saturday, Hickey said.
One of the most important aspects of the event is bringing to light the important role the Texas Navy played in Texas gaining its independence, Strahan said.
“The Republic of Texas Navy was instrumental in assisting the Republic of Texas to achieve independence from Mexico,” Bailey said.
The celebration is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes lunch. RSVP by calling the Freeport Historical Museum at 979-233-0066.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.