As the spread of the coronavirus in meatpacking plants affects production rates, Brazoria County meat sellers and restaurants are bracing for rising prices and reduced supplies.
The coronavirus pandemic has hit the meat processing industry hard as plants have had hundreds of workers contract the disease. One plant in the Amarillo area, for instance, reported 240 cases among its workers.
That region is responsible for a quarter of the nation’s fed beef supply.
“We’ve actually known about this for six weeks,” Frank’s Dixie Meat Center & Catering Owner Frank Ghinaudo said. “For right now, we are rolling on and doing the best that we can do.”
Frank’s Dixie Meat has been serving the Clute area for over 40 years, Ghinaudo said, and they have built a lot of contacts through the years. Those connections have allowed the shop to stay fully stocked.
“When the grocery stores are not giving out no more than 2 pounds of ground beef, we’ll provide that 20 pounds you might need,” Ghinaudo said.
The main effect on area restaurants has been the price so far, owners said.
“The Dairy Bar only purchases top-quality fresh beef from which we produce are hamburger patties, chili, taco meat and steak fingers, and we use a lot of beef,” co-owner Sherlyn Beauchamp said. “The cost of beef continues to rise as does our worry about future availability, though our food supplier Todd Richards with Ben E. Keith Foods has been instrumental in keeping us informed and with product.”
Beauchamp is thankful customers haven’t been in short supply during the quarantine orders just now being eased.
“We have been fortunate to have a drive -thru, a walk-up window and loyal customers which has enabled us to remain open and keep our staff,” Beauchamp said. “We thank the community.”
Prices have doubled for brisket, said Kyle Devine, partner at The Fill Station, Bodega and Brian’s BBQ.
“I got a phone call this morning that the cost of brisket is pretty much about to double this morning,” Devine said. “When you talk about doubling the cost on any commodity, it’s going to have a significant impact, and we’ll need to find out how to combat that.”
Things are no different at Frank’s Meat. Fajitas increased $3 in one day, for example, Ghinaudo said.
“Your T-bones and your ribeyes, they took a dollar and a half hike to where they were before,” Ghinaudo said. “Pork, it’s gone up about 5 percent, maybe.”
Supplies and prices are causing issues for the restaurant, he and his associates’ hearts break for families affected by this virus, said Kevin Rosenbaum, one of Devine’s partners.
“While we are having temporary difficulties with supplies and prices, they pale in comparison to what these families are going through,” Rosenbaum said. “As a small business owner, a husband and a father, I can only imagine how hard that must be.”
He also remains committed to taking care of his employees and the families, while improving his business model to fit the pandemic.
“The supply of beef and other meat products is an issue, we are focused on finding supplies, including our local farmers and ranchers, to meet the demand,” Rosenbaum said. “We understand that there may be small, temporary price fluctuations, but know that we are working hard to ensure our customers can continue to receive a high-quality meal at an affordable price.”
Ghinaudo is taking his business day by day as he sees his supply affected in ways it has not been since he’s been in business.
“I’ve been here for over 40 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” Ghinaudo said. “It’s hard, but we love the business.”
Frank’s Meats is the only wholesaler in Brazoria County, he said, and business has markedly been reduced. He also has seen how the lockdown has affected restaurants.
“For instance, for one of the restaurants, we make the custom chicken fried steak for them, and they were using about 600 to 800 a week, while now they’re using 300,” Ghinaudo said. “Again, meanwhile, on the residential side, we’re selling a whole lot of our homemade sausage, steaks and I’m on my fifth tray of ribeyes in the showcase today.”
A lot of people have questions about his supply lately, he said.
“A lot of people are asking, ‘Are you going to keep a supply?’ And I’m telling them, at this point, yes, we have 200 cases of eggs coming in tomorrow, we have 300 cases of bacon coming in on Thursday and as far as the meat goes, we are able to handle everybody.”
He is planning with his employees in case there is a shortage, he said.
“We’re doing a buffer system here where if we only keep 10 cases in stock, we’re trying to build it to 25, so when we do get shorted, you know, we have something to go with,” Ghinaudo said.
He wants people to know it’s not the end of the world, Ghinaudo said.
“The sun is going to go down and it’s still going to go up and we still have to pay our taxes,” Ghinaudo said.
