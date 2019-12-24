ANGLETON — First responders to a house fire in the 200 block of CR 687 in Angleton were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, according to officials who responded to the scene.
The fire broke out at 9 p.m. Sunday in the house’s attached garage.
“It just ignited and we all came to help,” neighbor Steve Teel said. “We just heard the pop, and the garage was on fire.”
Neighbors couldn’t put the fire out, so they put water on the house next door to keep the flames from spreading, he said.
Teel dialed 911, and first responders were already aware of the situation so somebody else must have called, too, Teel said.
Firefighters from Richwood’s volunteer fire department were the first to arrive and stayed until after midnight, Richwood Fire Chief Clint Kocurek said.
All fire departments who responded to the call arrived very fast, neighbor Matt Covey said.
“They probably took 10 or 12 minutes to arrive, and had the fire out in 10 or less,” Teel said.
“The whole house has extensive smoke damage but not a lot of fire damage,” Kocurek said. “The garage was heavily damaged.”
The fire was confined to the garage area and a couple of rooms on the left side of the house, he said.
Firefighters from Clute and Angleton were called to assist Richwood, and mutual aid was released around 11:45 p.m., Clute Fire Chief Mike Doucet said.
“The garage was totally engulfed, and they saved the residence next to it because of their quick action,” Doucet said of the first responders.
Part of the fence caught fire from the heat, and there was scorching on the wall of the neighboring garage, but firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading.
The owners of the house were not home when the fire started.
“I’m just thankful that they were not home,” said Ro’Vin Garrett, the homeowners’ aunt. “We were at a family function.”
The homeowners’ dog was missing by the time they arrived, Garrett said. The collar was located, but the dog was not in it, she said.
The dog came back later that evening, unharmed, Kocurek said. Additionally, firefighters were able to salvage some Christmas presents and personal belongings, he said.
The cause of the blaze is still unknown. The investigation has been turned over to the Brazoria County Fire Marshal’’ office and is ongoing.
