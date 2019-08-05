Brazoria Police Department is looking for two suspects after a robbery Saturday night, according to a news release.
Law enforcement officials said that just before 9 p.m., two men went into a convenience store in the 1600 block of North Brooks Street where they told the store clerk they had a gun and demanded cash, the release states.
Police said the men were dressed with dark coverings over their faces but video surveillance showed one suspect was white and the other was black, the release states.
The store clerk did as he was told and let the men take cash from the register before they fled the scene toward County Road 349, authorities said.
No one was injured in the robbery incident, according to the release.
Police officials are seeking help identifying the two men. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Brazoria County Police Department at 979-798-2195.
