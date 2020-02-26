Trial of teacher accused of sex with teen delayed
The trial of Gianna Bednarski has been delayed until May 26, after having already been delayed twice. Bednarski, 32, a former Brazosport ISD teacher, is charged with five counts of second-degree felony improper relationship between an educator and a student.
Court documents allege Bednarksi had sex twice with a 15-year-old student in her classroom. According to the probable cause affidavit, a search of the student’s phone in January 2019 found text messages, phone calls, emails and Snapchats between the two, as well as nude photos the student identified as Bednarski.
If convicted, Bednarski faces up to 20 years in prison for each charge.
Democrats see highest single-day turnout
The Democratic Party saw its largest turnout in its primary elections Monday since early voting began, adding 710 more votes while the Republicans added another 1,722 — their most since Friday.
The city of Pearland continued to be the most active for the rival parties. Despite the surge of Democrats in early voting, the GOP’s turnout remains significantly larger, tallying 14,148 votes since Feb. 18 while the Democrats received 4,253.
Residents will have until Friday to cast their ballot early, ahead of the March 3 elections. For information, call 979-864-1662.
LJ likely to push back subdivision hearings
Lake Jackson city government and Alden subdivision developers still have a few things to hash out, so City Manager Bill Yenne said it might be best for them to put off public hearings until April.
Lake Jackson Planning Commission originally called for two public hearings in March, a step in the process that would help complete the 987-acre subdivision’s Planned Unit Development agreement, or PUD.
The developers were hoping to close on the land Jim Noteware is purchasing from owner Maury Rubin in March, but Yenne recommended slowing the process to meet both sides’ needs.
