T hroughout the month of February, we are swarmed with decorations and candy that remind us of Cupid, love and Feb. 14th. While the hearts that cover Valentine’s Day merchandise are meant to represent love, they should also serve as a simple reminder for us to take care of our hearts. The next time you see one of these hearts, think about your own heart and ask yourself if you are living a heart-healthy lifestyle.
While the rates of death due to cardiovascular disease are on the decline, it is still the No.1 cause of death in the United States. Many risk factors of cardiovascular disease can be controlled by living a healthy lifestyle and making wise choices every day. A proactive approach to heart health also involves visiting your doctor to find out about your cholesterol and blood pressure.
While some risk factors of heart disease are out of our control, such as age and genetics, there are many things we can control through our everyday choices. These include what you eat and how much you exercise. A heart-healthy diet is nutrient-rich and includes fresh fruits and vegetables aplenty, whole grains and fat-free or low-fat dairy products. It limits foods that are high in calories and low in nutrients, and limits saturated fat, trans fat, cholesterol and sodium. It is recommended healthy people age 18 to 65 exercise at least 30 minutes a day, five days a week. The exercise can be whatever you enjoy most — swimming, jogging, walking, biking, or playing a sport. The important thing is you engage in physical activity.
Finally, as part of a heart-healthy lifestyle, you should make the pledge to quit smoking or vow to never start. While many people associate smoking with lung cancer, which is true, it is also a major risk factor for heart disease.
One added bonus to living a heart-healthy lifestyle is that it is also a cancer-preventative lifestyle. Not smoking, exercising regularly, and eating well will help reduce your risks of developing certain types of cancers.
Seeing one of cupid’s hearts should also remind you to visit your doctor and find out how your own heart’s faring. You should have your blood pressure measured to know if you have pre-hypertension or hypertension, a.k.a. high blood pressure. It is estimated that one in three U.S. adults has high blood pressure. Having hypertension or pre-hypertension can increase your risk of stroke, heart attack, heart failure, and kidney failure. While at the doctor’s office, you should also have a blood test to determine your cholesterol levels. Having high cholesterol may also put you at increased risk for heart disease. Knowing you have high cholesterol or blood pressure can help you and your doctor make decisions about changes you can make to help lower or decrease these numbers and lower other risk factors.
Walk Across Texas starts at 9 a.m. March 14 at Brazos Mall in Lake Jackson. Walk Across Texas is a free and fun eight-week program where teams of eight members walk 832 miles across our state. Teams can consist of friends, neighbors, coworkers or family members. You then count and log any miles walked or jogged. If you exercise in a way less easily measured in mileage, 20 minutes of constant physical activity equals 1 mile walked. Each group has a team captain whose job is to register the team at howdyhealth.org/programs/ and select the start date of March 14, and invite the team members to join the team using a team code the website generates for your specific team. Once everyone has made an account, each member is responsible for reporting their miles once a week. Team members can purchase a T-shirt for $10 or a tank for $14 and find more information at brazoria.agrilife.org/wat/. Walk of Texas is a great program to help your office or family get on the right track to being physically active.
Prizes will be given out at the exercise events at the Angleton Recreation Center and UTMB Frank W. Stevens Wellness Center and at the end of the event. If you would like to be a sponsor and donate a prize and have your logo on our website and Facebook page contact me at cameron.peters@ag.tamu.edu or 979-864-1199.
Whether you join this program or another, I hope you plan to increase your physical activity for your personal health and for your family.
