LJ works on wording of parking ban signs
City Council passed the first reading of an ordinance that will ban overnight weekend parking on South Parking Place downtown, but the sign’s language is still up in the air. The ordinance will be enforced when the street and pavilion are rented out for events.
Council previously approved signs in the area to state vehicles left parked overnight will be towed.
City Attorney Sherri Russell tried to simplify the language to ban “overnight parking” rather than parking from 2 to 6 a.m., but was questioned whether that will confuse people who stay downtown into the early morning hours.
That is a good point, she said, adding banning “unauthorized vehicles” with the sign could lead to confusion from nearby business employees.
The ordinance, which will be considered for a final reading at council’s next meeting, will still ban parking from 2 to 6 a.m. on South Parking Place during the weekends.
Murder trial delayed
The trial for Frank Seidule, an Angleton man charged with murder in the shooting death of his roommate, has been reset for Dec. 2, according to online records. It had been set for Monday.
The trial is now set for more than two years after the November 2017 death of Lewis Watson, 36.
Seidule has remained free since Nov. 1, 2018, when 239th District Judge Pat Sebesta reduced his bond by $75,000 to bring the total down to $200,000.
Seidule also is accused of two counts of aggravated assault for threatening two women with a deadly weapon, according to the probable cause affidavit.
He faces up to life in prison if convicted of murder, a first-degree felony.
Meetings set on thoroughfare plan
The Houston-Galveston Area Council will host public meetings about the thoroughfare plan beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., and 6 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Nolan Ryan Center at Alvin Community College.
The thoroughfare plan spans more than 50 years and broadly indicates where roadways will go as the county develops.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.