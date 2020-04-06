JONES CREEK — Jack Taylor normally dresses up the bales for holidays, but he made a light-hearted exception for the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more than two decades, Taylor has decorated hay bales displayed on his land off CR 36. Last week, Jack debuted a hay bale with a painted face wearing a mask.
“I had seen someone else do a similar mask design in Montana,” Jack said. “I thought it was cute so we painted up the eyes and I went to the dollar store and got a white table cloth.”
Jack gets help with inspiration from his wife, Winona Taylor. They’ve been decorating for about 25 years, he said.
“We do Thanksgiving, Christmas, and of course Halloween,” Jack said. “We’ve seen ideas from traveling but mostly me and my wife Winona do it ourselves. She seemed to think it would be fun to put something out there and we have.”
Winona is responsible for creating the designs.
“He gets the bale of hay for me and I do the painting,” Winona said. “It’s fun and we get so many comments from people.”
The bales can represent healthcare workers and people doing their necessary errands or work, Jack said.
“It’s lighthearted,” Jack said. “You see a lot of people walking around now with masks out in public too.”
The community has responded positively, he said.
“Several people on Facebook commented that they had seen it,” he said. “They’re always positive. People will stand outside and take pictures with the hay bales and the flowers.”
Jack wants to give passersby a different view than miles of trees and farmland.
“I still decorate bales for the same reason I plant flowers on 1200 feet of highway,” Jack said. “We both want people to ride by and think that it looks pretty nice.”
The Taylors also plant flowers down a fifth of a mile of Highway 36 every year.
“I’m getting ready to mow the land and till it up and plant zinnias,” Jack said. “We’ve been doing that around eight or 10 years.”
Jack gets two uses out of the bales before being removed from display.
“We recycle these bales twice,” Jack said. “We’ll take the pumpkin one from Halloween and turn it around and put a turkey on the other side.”
After being painted on both sides, Jack feeds the bales to his cattle.
“Sometimes the cows will stand there and look at the face on the hay bale before they eat it,” Jack said. “They get confused sometimes.”
The hay bale is a subtle reminder to passersby to stay healthy and take precautions.
“We don’t mean anything bad by the virus themed hay bale at all,” Winona said. “We want to let people know to wear their masks and be healthy. We’ve been doing it for so long why stop now?”
