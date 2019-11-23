DANBURY — While the community will ring in the new year with parties and fancy drinks, Danbury ISD will celebrate with a new superintendent.
Nancy Sandlin will become the district’s top administrator Jan. 1, allowing Sherry Phillips to return to her role as assistant superintendent. Phillips has been leading the district on an interim basis since Greg Anderson resigned as superintendent in July.
Sandlin has more than 20 years of education experience, ranging from teaching at the elementary level through secondary schools and most recently serving as the superintendent for Buckholts ISD, a single-school district northeast of Austin.
Her leadership at Buckholts ISD brought the district from an F accountability rating to an A rating between 2016 and 2019.
“We’re excited to have her and we’re looking forward to her leadership here,” Danbury ISD Board President Daryl Peltier said.
After receiving about 50 applications, the board used a selective process to narrow its choices before deciding on Sandlin based on her experience, Peltier said.
“My family is really looking forward to the move and getting back to South Texas,” Sandlin said. “We’re really impressed with Danbury. I haven’t gotten to meet the students yet, but the people I have met are really dedicated, interested and have a heart for the school.”
Sandlin, whose previous stops included Victoria, Lockhart and Edna, learned of the open position through a friend and decided to apply, she said.
“I truly believe that if you’re going to be a superintendent and lead a school district, you better live in that district,” Sandlin said. “Trying to find housing has been a little difficult, but we know we’re gonna find something and it’s going to work out.”
Sandlin said she’s looking forward to being in the area and starting the position in January. She’ll be making the move with her husband, T Sandlin, who said based on his wife’s background, she’ll be a great leader for the district.
The district budgeted $120,000 for the superintendent position, district secretary Lisa Menard said.
Former Danbury ISD Superintendent Greg Anderson was with the district for 13 years before resigning in order to be closer to his aging parents.
Construction of a new elementary school began under Anderson’s direction and is expected to continue as planned with a projected operational date of August 2020.
