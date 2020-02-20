ANGLETON — The Angleton ISD school board decided to take a two-day fall break next school year to accommodate students involved in fair activities.
This will change from the week off the district had last October during the Brazoria County Fair. The board unanimously accepted the superintendent’s recommendation at its Tuesday meeting.
The purpose behind the break was to allow students involved in Future Farmers of America and 4-H the time needed to show their animals during the fair.
Taking into consideration input from a special advisory committee, online voting from parents and academic performance, Superintendent Phil Edwards recommended students attend school the week of the fair Monday and Tuesday, with early release Wednesday and no school Thursday and Friday.
“This calendar allows for students who participate in the Brazoria County Fair to have two days off of school during the times when the most events are happening at the fair,” Edwards said in a statement. “And it gives our Special Education students the opportunity to attend the Special Children’s Day at the fair, an event some of our special needs students missed last year during the Fall Break.”
The compromise should be positive for all involved, he said, though Edwards expressed his disappointment in some members of the community who made the calendar decision difficult.
“I understand this is an important talk in our community, but I’m sad this is has turned emotional,” Edwards said at the meeting. “We do not make recommendations based off whether staff want vacation or parents need day care.”
One vocal parent expressed concern over being a single parent and having to either take the week off or find care for his child during that week.
“I’m not saying the school is a baby-sitting service,” Tyson Mallard said at the meeting. “But out of the 6,000 students in Angleton ISD, there are only 81 students who participate in the fair.”
Edwards reiterated the district has the best interests of the students in mind and that the fair is important to many students who are involved with those activities.
“I considered results of the staff paper vote, results of online vote, looked at academic data, state guidelines for teacher contract days and student minutes,” Edwards said. “In making my recommendation, I understand that I will not make everyone happy.”
The school board ultimately accepted the recommendation from Edwards and approved the 2020-21 district calendar with one early release day Oct. 14 and Oct. 15 and 16 off.
“As with everything we do, we will review the processes and adjust moving forward so we can make this process smoother and better,” Edwards said.
