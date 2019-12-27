LAKE JACKSON
Although the calendar no longer shows Christmas rapidly approaching, the bustle of the holiday shopping season is far from over.
The day after Christmas often sees crowds of people looking for Christmas items at a bargain, with many stores slashing prices to clear out their holiday inventory.
Popular craft and home decor store Hobby Lobby had all of its remaining Christmas stock 66 percent off the original price Thursday, and shoppers were scooping it up.
“People are buying things like crazy from what I saw,” Lisa Myers said.
Lots of people visit Hobby Lobby in Lake Jackson to shop because of their deals and item selection, she said.
In order to stay updated with the latest Christmas decor, many residents are regular after-Christmas shoppers, including Laurie Taylor.
“After Christmas we go shopping every year,” Taylor said. “We chose Hobby Lobby because they have fantastic buys; everybody is in the Christmas section.”
Due to the deep discounts, people can purchase decorations, Christmas trees and gift-wrapping supplies for a fraction of what it would have cost just days earlier.
“The sales are good if you’re trying to make your Christmas tree complete and buy other accessories,” Taylor said. “We’re going to pick up a wreath and the runners.”
Gift wrapping including bags and paper is a popular bargain buy.
“I come to Hobby Lobby because they have cheap gift-wrapping paper. We spend a lot of money on it before Christmas and now it’s on sale,” Taylor Ramirez said.
At the Brazos Mall in Lake Jackson, shoppers flocked to stores in search of sales, and return services.
“The post-Christmas shopping period is an opportunity for shoppers to get even deeper discounts than they’ve seen throughout the season, or exchange an item because it’s the wrong style or size,” said Ashley De Jesus, marketing manager for the Brazos Mall.
De Jesus believes some discounted items can be used year-round.
“Holiday decor can be something you can use throughout the year if it’s universal,” she said. “A red table runner can be used for Valentine’s Day or Fourth of July.”
Sue Palat, who was browsing items in Dillards, purchases items that can be put away until the following year, she said.
“This is the time to purchase items because it’s a much better price. That’s how I’ve collected a lot of the ornaments over the years,” Palat said.
Items for the Christmas tree are often fast sellers.
“I got some ornaments for next year, and I always get my wrapping paper while it’s on sale,” Lila Bilderback said. “I look forward to it every year.”
However, the bargains are only as good as they last.
“If you come out early enough, you can get some good deals,” Diana Hughes said. “If you wait too long, everything will be gone. It gets picked over pretty bad.”
Hughes wants to continue her shopping for the future years.
“I enjoy after-Christmas shopping, I like the convenience and I love a good bargain,” Hughes said.
