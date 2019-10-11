FREEPORT — Port Freeport commissioners authorized eminent domain and pursuance of condemnation proceedings in the city’s East End, but officials hope to strike as many agreements as possible without its use.
Port commissioners unanimously approved the motion at their meeting Thursday. Commissioner Paul Kresta left before the vote.
The East End properties cover a 28-block area that is catty-cornered against the port, with FM 1495 and East Second Street bordering the remaining two edges of the property. A majority of the individual properties within the perimeters of the East End already have been acquired by the port, Port Freeport CEO Phyllis Saathoff said.
Nine concerned residents spoke during the public comment item of the meeting’s agenda. There are 12 owner-occupied homesteads within the area the port targeted for acquisition, Saathoff said.
Jessie Parker of East Seventh Street said her family lives there because years ago, Freeport’s ordinance dictated that black people must live on the east side of the city.
“We weren’t given options then, and I feel that the port is not giving us options now,” Parker said. “My family has owned the East End property for close to 80 years and we feel that we have not been included in any of the decisions.”
Her family worked hard to have the home that they do, and she didn’t want to walk away from it quietly, she said.
“I know it doesn’t mean much to any of you because it’s not your heritage,” Parker said. “It’s not your legacy. … I’m standing for my heritage. For my family.”
Dencel Woodley said his mother purchased property on East Eighth Street when she moved from Mexico with hopes of an American Dream. His concern is how much money the port will offer for the property, where he has made improvements, he said.
He’s invested a lot of money in that property and cannot find another property for the price he’s been offered, Woodley said.
Eric Hayes owns “several” pieces of affected property and said the offers he has gotten for the numerous properties would not afford him to purchase a single property in another area.
The port has had many appraisals done to try to be fair and pay fair market value, Saathoff said.
They have tried to be “more than fair” and offer on the high end of appraisals, Commission Chairman Shane Pirtle said.
The decision involves many properties that do not have clear titles, Saathoff said.
“It gives us means to move forward on some properties where there is no other option,” Saathoff said. “I want you to know that that item was not placed on the agenda lightly. A lot of thought went into that.”
The port still has the ability to communicate, have a dialogue and reach an amicable resolution with residents, Port Attorney Jason Cordoba said. They will do that to the furthest extent, he said.
“It is clearly our intent to complete as many transactions as we can outside of the formal eminent domain process,” Saathoff said.
Commissioner John Hoss said Freeport has significantly changed and degenerated over the decades, which is no one’s fault. This is part of Freeport’s continuing evolution, he said.
Hoss and other commissioners have been extremely sensitive to condemnation and thought outside the box to avoid it, he said. They’ve studied every aspect of the situation to come to this decision, Hoss said.
This decision does not mean there will be a rash of letters tomorrow or anything happening immediately, Saathoff said.
Through the process of eminent domain, the port first will present a bona fide offer to the owners of individual properties, she said.
Within 30 days, if they do not respond with an acceptance or willingness to negotiate, then the port has the choice of filing with Brazoria County courts, Saathoff said.
If the port files with the court, then a special commission made up of landowners in the community determines a fair price for the property. The landowner can either accept that amount or take it to trial.
There will be a page created at portfreeport.com/eastend regarding the eminent domain, Saathoff said.
I'll bet the "bonafide offer" won't be enough to replace the property with another residence. Port of Freeport should not even be a taxing entity!
