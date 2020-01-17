LAKE JACKSON — When Optometrist Thomas Pruett saw a man completely blind from “simple cataracts” during a medical mission trip to Mexico in 1981, he knew he had to make one call.
That was to Ophthalmologist Frank Grady, a man Pruett can only describe as “awesome.” Grady finished seeing his patients in Lake Jackson for the week, packed up his tools and flew to Mexico to save that stranger’s sight, Pruett said.
Grady died Sunday after 78 years as a loving friend, husband and father. More than four decades of that life was spent as a doctor and surgeon, performing cutting-edge surgery. Grady was the first surgeon in Texas to perform the then-new approach of implanting an intraocular lens following cataract surgery, according to his obituary.
He was the first physician in the Houston area to perform radial keratotomy to correct myopia in 1980, which led to Grady building and opening one of the first ambulatory surgery centers in the state that served patients from around the globe, the obituary states.
He began his missions in Juarez, Mexico, with Pruett in 1981 and continued for many years, saving the sight of thousands of people.
Grady is one of the most generous people Pruett has ever known, he said.
“Most people think of generosity in terms of dollars and cents, but my thinking ... his most valuable asset is his expertise, his knowledge and his skill,” Pruett said. “What could be more generous than giving a person their sight?”
Grady performed surgery in the most primitive conditions, he said.
“He would absolutely work miracles down there with his surgery,” Pruett said.
Grady was not only an ophthalmologist who saw the benefit of relationships with optometrists long before other doctors, but was also a “very best friend” of Pruett, he said.
Pruett and Grady were friends before Grady met his wife of 43 years, Donna, Pruett said.
The only reason Grady opened a practice in Lake Jackson is because it was far enough away from the Coast Guard base in Galveston, where Grady served as a member of the Public Health Service. Though he might not have planned to stay in Lake Jackson, his relationship with Donna definitely kept him there, Pruett said.
“We were blessed that he decided to stay here,” he said. “They’re just a wonderful couple.”
They have four incredibly intelligent children, Pruett said.
Grady was also a Brazosport Rotarian for more than 40 years, his obituary states.
He medically practiced for CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport, Hospital CEO Al Guevara said. He was frequently on-call for the emergency room doctors, even when he was not paid for it, Guevara said.
“I think he could best be described as very hardworking, dedicated to his patients and to the hospital,” he said. “He was dedicated to the hospital in many ways.”
Grady was on hospital committees and chaired the hospital finance committee for several years, Guevara said. He had a good eye for finance on both sides of the equation, since he was known as conservative with expenses, but also knew good business opportunities, he said.
“Frank was always open to a different way of looking at things,” Guevara said.
Even if he had a different viewpoint, he was always respectful and willing to listen, the CEO said.
Grady was always there to talk if needed, Pruett said.
“He just was a friendly person, he liked people and he liked to socialize,” he said. “I just hold him in the highest esteem.”
