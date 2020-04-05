FREEPORT
Husband accused of family violence
A 50-year-old Freeport man is charged with assaulting his wife during an altercation late Friday, Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey said.
The man was arrested and charged with assault-family violence, a Class A misdemeanor.
Police were called to the couple’s home about 10 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of West Eighth Street, Garivey said. His wife said she came home to the man playing loud music and asked him to turn it down. She was recording the exchange on her cell phone for protection because the couple is going through a divorce, Garivey said.
The husband became upset at being recorded and applied pressure to his wife’s wrist in an attempt to remove the phone from her hand, Garivey said. He also pushed her up against the wall, the police chief said.
“She complained of pain to the wrist and wanted to file charges,” Garivey said. “There were some visible injuries to the wrist, and she did have the recording.”
The husband remained in the Brazoria County jail Saturday afternoon on a $2,000 bond, Garivey said. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to one year in jail and a $4,000 fine.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.