More than a century ago, James Muspratt, known as “the father of the British chemical industry,” described salt, lime, and sulphur as the greatest raw materials of the chemical industry.
In his comprehensive book, “Brimstone: The Stone that Burns,” Williams Haynes noted that it is the 18th most common chemical element on Earth.
It is widely mined throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Brazil, as well as in many other countries.
And as most long-time Brazoria County residents know, it was our county’s first real “industry” in today’s general interpretation of that word.
Frank K. Stevens wrote in his “Memories of Seventy-Eight Years in Brazoria County,” of the importance of the year of 1912, when The Freeport Sulphur Company formally opened its sulphur mines and the City of Freeport.
“There was a big celebration, and thousands of people participated. A wagon loaded down with sulphur was on the street in front of the new and (we thought) very swanky hotel Tarpon Inn, which faced the park and esplanade,” Stevens wrote.
He remembered that he had a photograph of the big tarpon that hung in the lobby of that inn, as well as a picture of Charles and Adelaide Stevens, who had come down from Houston to attend the event.
According to one story concerning early area residents’ knowledge of sulphur, one of the first incidents involved a small girl who noticed the sour taste of rainwater standing near her home at Damon.
To her, sour meant lemons, and deciding to make lemonade, she added sugar, catching the attention of her mother as she did so, and explaining that the standing water tasted somewhat like it contained lemon juice.
Adults in her part of the county would later realize that the “sour dirt” near their homes was an indication of rich sulphur deposits below ground.
The presence of sulphur in the county had been officially noted as early as 1880, when S.F. Peckham wrote a report on “Petroleum” in connection with the Tenth Census.
His paper on the subject missed the mark widely as far as the assessment of its value was concerned.
He noted that near the mouth of the Brazos River, as well as elsewhere in Texas, beds of asphaltum occurred, explaining that these evidently resulted from the decomposition of petroleum.
He added, however, that so far as he had been able to learn, they had no commercial value.
After explorations at Spindletop proved that area offered some of the most amazing oil producing discoveries in the world, mineral exploration boomed throughout Texas.
Emphasis at this time entered on “beds of asphaltum” or salt domes such as that at Bryan Mound and elsewhere along the Gulf Coast. These were considered rich sources.
One of the first of these early discoveries occurred during an exploratory drilling operation at Bryan Mound, where the J.M. Guffey Petroleum Company drilled to a depth of 900 feet before a well “blowout” occurred.
Great quantities of gas, mainly hydrogen sulphide, were noted at this time.
The following year, the Home Oil Company, owned by a group of Velasco residents including Dr. B.H. Carlton, sank a well, with other drilling undertaken by a group including J.P. Bryan Sr. and the Velasco Company.
Sulphur showed up in a well drilled in 1904 by a Dr. Reed. This was followed two years later by the first drilling operation in which brimstone (elemental sulphur) was the objective.
This well was one of 27 drilled by the Home Oil Company, formed by H.T. Stati, P.M. Granbury, L. Bryan and associates, a group that claimed to have developed 300 acres.
Their plans to establish operations were scrapped, however, when the firm ran out of money before it was able to acquire the large amount of equipment it needed.
For centuries, sulphur had been burned to drive away bad spirits and kill insects. Its bleaching effects were also utilized by our forefathers.
Its medicinal value was noted as far back as 3000 to 4000 B.C., and Hayes mentions information about the mineral was found on a baked brick unearthed at the royal library at Nineveh.
In a chapter titled “The Workhorse of Chemistry,” Hayes points out the demand for sulphur by the chemical industry has grown through the years, though its uses have frequently changed as chemical technology advances.
In centuries past, Sicilian brimstone was the primary source of the chemical, but then came the Frasch hot water process of mining, which could be accomplished at a much lower cost than the old pick and shovel methods.
An early oil drilling effort in a swamp in the Calcasieu Parish of Louisiana resulted in a professional paper explaining that prospects for finding oil there were poor, but extolling the possibilities for mining sulphur at that site.
For more than a decade, efforts to capitalize on this information failed, over and over. In 1891, Herman Frasch obtained data about the potential in Louisiana.
Improved methods finally reached the sulphur below, and hopes briefly ran high. Then a series of misfortunes – including the death of some of the drillers – finally put a halt to this method of releasing the promised chemical.
Next week: Sulphur melting process offers hope for production
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.