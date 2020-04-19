WEST COLUMBIA — A small tornado touched down in a field near Highway 35 Sunday afternoon, authorities confirmed. Residents say it damaged trees and outdoor furniture and tore off a barn's roof.
"The tornado touched down just west of West Columbia and was on the ground for a short period of time," said Dan Reilly, warning coordination meteorologist for National Weather Service. "It lifted after a few minutes."
Although the tornado was not very big, it was clearly a funnel cloud and photos and spotters confirmed the presence of the tornado at 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Reilly said.
Resident Colton Capell's was at his mother's house when the tornado passed through her yard.
"I was at my mom's house and she had just gotten home from the grocery store and as soon as she got in the house I heard the wind whistling," he said. "A minute later I saw the rain going one direction and a tree blowing in the other and I said we need to go into the closet immediately."
After sheltering in the closet, Capell listened to determine if the danger had passed.
"The wind died down after 30 seconds so we got out," he said "After getting out we saw limbs blowing across the front yard so went back in for another 30 seconds."
The damage to his yard was minimal, but the same couldn't be said for his neighbor, Rick Gower, who had dozens of trees down across his land.
"We surveyed the damage and saw our neighbor's barn, the roof was torn off," Capell said. "We have lots of limbs down as well as some outdoor furniture and swing set destroyed."
Capell was surprised by the storm because Brazoria County doesn't get many tornadoes, he said.
"I was blindsided because it came out of nowhere," he said. "We'd been on tornado watch all day. I'm very thankful all our houses were saved and the damage sustained can be replaced."
The National Weather Service is awaiting more information on the tornado, but it is currently classified as an F0 tornado, the lowest category. An F0 tornado has winds between 40 and 72 miles per hour and damage is often minimal, Reilly said.
"This time of year is unusual for tornadoes, but the coast still gets them," he said. "We get a lot of weak tornadoes we just don't get the large strong ones. We can and do get them."
The whole ordeal went by very quickly, said West Columbia Mayor Laurie Kincannon, who was watching for information on social media.
"I was updating people as appropriately as I could," she said. "My son and daughter-in-law were in their garage when it passed, it was very very fast."
The emergency sirens went off in West Columbia and lasted only a couple minutes, she said.
"The sirens were blowing and we don't normally hear that," Kincannon said. "A lot of people were texting me to find the purpose of the sirens. We don't use the sirens often, so most people weren't really clued in."
Although F0 tornadoes are not very strong, they can cause damage to structures.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.