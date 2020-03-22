Most elected officials who were planning to leave their seats in local government are having their terms extended by the coronavirus pandemic.
All of Brazoria County’s municipal governments have their elections in early May every year, and were prepared to do the same this year. Gov. Greg Abbott, however, granted all entities scheduled for elections May 2 the option of postponing them to the next general election date of Nov. 3.
Most took him up on the offer.
“Brazoria County currently has a joint election with 25 different political subdivisions, including city, school, drainage and one MUD district,” Brazoria County Lead Election Clerk Susan Cunningham said. “They all have to decide how they are going to move forward given the current situation.”
Among those who have decided in southern Brazoria County, only Columbia-Brazoria and West Columbia have chosen to keep the May 2 election date. That means early voting will commence April 20. Some waited until this week to decide.
Cities that delayed their elections include Lake Jackson, Clute and Brazoria.
Regardless of municipalities’ decisions, Brazoria County elections officials will be ready to prepare polling locations with everyone’s safety in mind, Cunningham said.
“We’re going to be clean as always, limit the amount of people in the polling place and keep up-to-date with all of the precautions we need to be taking, of course,” she said.
The slates of candidates will remain the same as they would have been May 2, according to guidance from the Texas Secretary of State’s Office. There will not be a new filing period.
Current elected officials whose terms were sheduled to end in May will have their terms extended until after the Nov. 3 election in cities that choose to delay the vote.
“Come November we’re following the same protocol for election,” Lake Jackson Mayor Bob Sipple said. “All rules that were in effect for the May election are now in effect for the November election.”
City candidates are taking down their signage because Lake Jackson ordinances allow them only 60 days before the election, he said.
Runoff elections from this month’s primaries also are undergoing a schedule change, including the high-profile race to replace Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen as District 25’s representative.
The Republican primary runoff between Cody Vasut and Ro’Vin Garrett has been pushed back until July 14.
Vasut said his campaign is rolling with the punches.
“We’re trying to be a part of the effort to help the community,” he said.
Garrett plans to keep a mindful pace, whatever comes her way.
“Things are currently going as planned, for the most part,” she said. “We are just being mindful and courteous to the situation while continuing to move forward and taking as brisk a pace as we could be taking.”
