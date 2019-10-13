RICHWOOD
Council considers water plans
Freese and Nichols engineers will present City Council a water and wastewater master plan and capital improvement projects for adoption Monday, according to the agenda.
Freese and Nichols aided the city in creating impact fees, which will require those building in Richwood to pay for their impact.
The impact fee will be $5,351 for a single service unit, which is the maximum fee calculated from the equation, Freese and Nichols Engineer Kendall Ryan said.
The equation is 50 percent of eligible capital improvement project costs divided by growth in service units, or how much water an average household in Richwood uses.
Kirsten Garcia’s position of City Secretary/Court Administrator will be evaluated Monday, the agenda states. The city is working to hire a new city secretary and made an offer to a candidate in mid-September, Interim City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi said.
The meeting will be at 6:15 p.m. Monday at Richwood City Hall, 1800 N. Brazosport Blvd.
JONES CREEK
Hydrogen pipeline not on council agenda
A hot topic from the Sept. 27 council meeting is not on the Jones Creek Board of Alderman’s Tuesday meeting agenda.
Primrose Road resident Marcy Krampota distributed papers to the council at the last meeting, alleging that the installation of a hydrogen pipeline under the road should not be allowed. Council did not take any action regarding the agenda item at that meeting.
Council previously approved the project.
Another hot topic, bids for drainage improvement projects and repairs for Live Oak, Robinhood Lane and Stephen F. Austin Road, will be considered, the agenda states.
The board will also discuss and consider building security for the village hall, appointing members to the street committee, updating last year’s budget and the Brazoria-Fort Bend Rail District route, according to the agenda.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Village Hall, 7207 Stephen F. Austin Road. To see the full agenda, visit villageofjonescreektexas.com.
