LAKE JACKSON
Man injured in crash
A man was injured in a single car crash on Highway 288, police said.
A 50-year-old Holiday Lakes man was driving a blue GMC SUV northbound Monday in the 500 block of Highway 288 when his vehicle left the roadway and struck two trees, Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Carey Lankford said. It’s unknown why he left the roadway, he said.
Angleton Emergency Medical Corps took the man to the hospital, he said, adding it was unknown how severe the injuries were.
The crash was called in at 9:51 a.m. Monday, Lankford said. One lane of traffic was shut down while responders cleared the scene, he said.
Social media rumors unfounded
A social media post about a planned attack at the Lake Jackson Walmart is unfounded, Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Carey Lankford said.
Police believe the rumor started in light of the weekend mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart store, according to a news release. Any threat received is investigated thoroughly, but this one did not turn out to be credible, Lankford said.
