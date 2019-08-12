ANGLETON
Council to discuss upcoming projects
After a positive budget hearing last week, city officials will meet Tuesday to take possible action on projects they have discussed over the last few months.
Council will vote to accept a proposal from Freese and Nichols for a new 750,000-gallon elevated water tank. The water tank is one of the largest projects financially at more than $3 million, city officials said.
The council also will discuss the $9.7 million debt issuance for major improvement projects to the city.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at City Hall, 120 S. Chenango St.
ANGLETON
Judicial vacancy leads county agenda
Following the resignation of Greg Hill as County Court-at-Law No. 1 and Probate judge, commissioners will discuss the process of appointing someone to the seat during their meeting this week.
County Judge Matt Sebesta said there is no time frame for filling the position.
Commissioners also will discuss interlocal agreements between the county and Emergency Service districts 4 and 5.
The meeting will start at 9 a.m. Tuesday on the first floor of the County Courthouse, 111 E. Locust St.
WEST COLUMBIA
Proposed tax rate considered for vote
City Council members will meet this week to discuss a vote to propose a tax increase that would maintain the current tax rate but result in higher tax bills for residents, city officials said.
The city saw an increase in property values from the previous year, the result of which is the city will see more revenue from the same rate as the current year.
The meeting will start at 7 p.m. today at City Hall, 512 E. Brazos Ave.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.