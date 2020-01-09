LAKE JACKSON — Assistant City Manager Modesto Mundo told City Manager Bill Yenne he needed help attending to an irate man in the lobby of City Hall on Wednesday afternoon. Mundo was lying.
Bill Yenne walked into the council chambers to find his wife, son and daughter sitting in the front row of dozens of people who came to congratulate him for his 40 years of working for Lake Jackson.
“This is just a monumental achievement,” former police chief Rick Park said. “Forty years of doing anything … it’s definitely worth congratulating him.”
Bill Yenne is the glue that keeps the city together, whether he has to deal with a hurricane, late-night council meetings or state and federal court, said his wife, Brazoria County District Attorney Jeri Yenne.
There were times when he wondered if he could keep going, Jeri Yenne said.
“I saw … just what your dedication does for a town,” she said. “Your love for the city has made all the difference in the world.”
While he loves the city, Bill Yenne said his family is his life. His father died when he was young, he said, and he greatly appreciated this job allowed him to be a father and watch his children grow up.
“He’s definitely more like my dad,” than Lake Jackson’s city manager, said his son, Logan Yenne.
His father has always had a firm commitment to everything he does, which made him a wonderful example, Logan Yenne said.
He’s also an example to other city employees, City Secretary Alice Rodgers said. She’s worked with him for 35 years and found being a public servant is very important to him, his wife and the rest of the family, she said.
“The city comes first to him,” Rodgers said. “I call him a city nerd.”
He strives to keep a low tax rate, a goal set by A.A. “Mac” Maclean, who held the city manager spot for 35 years before Bill Yenne, she said. Bill Yenne started as MacLean’s assistant before becoming city manager in 1991.
While Bill Yenne is seriously committed to city business, he is still “kinda goofy,” Rodgers said.
“When it’s time to be serious, he’s very serious … but I can’t begin to tell you how many puns I’ve heard in 35 years,” she said.
Puns are his only language, Logan Yenne said.
“He’s doing it even when you don’t know he’s doing it,” he said. “Sometimes they just go over our heads.”
Bill Yenne makes it easy to get up every day and be excited to go into work, Administrative Secretary Vicki Murray said.
“He’s an amazing man,” she said. “He’s an amazing boss.”
He never makes things about himself, Murray said, but strives to make the city a great place for residents to live.
“He has a servant’s heart all the way,” she said. “He leads by example.”
It will be a sad day when Bill Yenne retires, Murray said.
