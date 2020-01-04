Fundraiser to benefit victims of house fire
A fundraiser will be held for the family of Kim and Paul Ivy, who lost everything when their Jones Creek home burned down in December.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 1 on the grounds of Wild Peach Community Church, 1863 CR 347, Brazoria.
Alzane and Texas Trail Band will perform, and vendors are needed to help make the event a success. A $25 vendor fee is non-refundable and will go to the family. Search “Community Fundraiser for Kim & Paul Ivy” on Facebook for more information.
Accused killer’s trial set for March
Darrell Anthony Adell Jr., 30, is set to stand trial March 16 following the February 2019 death of Trisha Lynn Rodriguez, 39. He is accused of first-degree felony murder, punishable by up to life in prison.
Adell was arrested June 7 and released on a $100,000 bond June 10. His bond conditions require him to stay in the state, avoid his child’s day care and Rodriguez’s family’s homes and wear a GPS monitoring device along with other conditions, Prosecutor Travis Townsend said.
Adell and Rodriguez had entered into a temporary custody agreement for their shared son before Rodriguez filed a motion to increase child support payments the day before her death, according to court documents.
He is accused of using a bottle and other unknown objects to apply blunt force trauma to Rodriguez’s head, the indictment states. He is also accused of forcing her to come into contact with an unknown surface, according to the indictment.
Freeport to discuss MUD once again
The city of Freeport will discuss the possibility of creating Municipal Utility District No. 1 (MUD) once again during its next city council meeting Monday.
The discussion on the 327-acre tract owned by Skymark Development president Clinton Wong is something city officials previously expressed some hesitancy over.
Wong has owned the property since 2013 but has not created any residential homes on the property as originally intended.
Creating a municipal utility district would allow Wong to fund the project through bonds, paid by homeowners of residences on the property as a MUD tax.
Wong most recently made a proposal to include another development of a 13-acre residential subdivision with 65 to 70 homes on Second Street near Brazosport High School in the utility district agreement in December.
That property is an entirely separate project from the 327-acre renewal tract — and the city didn’t feel completely comfortable with that, Kelty said.
The city wants the economic growth, but would like to make sure it’s done with the city’s best interest in mind, Kelty said.
