LAKE JACKSON — A man died after a vehicle he was driving crashed into a boat Tuesday on FM 2004, Lake Jackson police said.
A man in his 40s was driving a pickup in the 1300 block of FM 2004 shortly after noon when he crashed into a boat pulled by a pickup in front of him, Assistant Police Chief Chris Anderson said. The pickup truck in front had stopped to turn onto a boat ramp just east of the bridge, and the pickup behind continued forward, Anderson said.
The man died after the crash and a woman passenger, who is in her mid- to late 20s, was injured, Anderson said. He could not comment on the extent of her injuries and declined to provide their specific ages or hometowns.
The contributing factors of the crash were not known Tuesday afternoon, he said.
A man in his 50s was driving the pickup pulling the boat and had two child passengers, Anderson said, adding that none of them were hurt.
Emergency responders were dispatched at 12:10 p.m., he said. After the crash, a gas line on the boat caught fire, Anderson said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.