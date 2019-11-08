BRAZORIA
No charges filed in man’s shooting
Police are offering few details about a shooting in the city as they continue to investigate, Brazoria Police Lt. Dawnne Moore said Thursday.
Officers responded to the reported shooting in the 300 block of West Louisiana Street at about 8 p.m. Sunday, Moore said. A 38-year-old man at the home had been shot, possibly by a 32-year-old woman who also was there.
The man went by medical helicopter to the hospital, but is expected to recover, Moore said. She would not comment on the man’s relationship with the woman.
There is an ongoing investigation, but no charges had been filed as of Thursday evening, Moore said. She declined to offer any other details.
