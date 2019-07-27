TWIA releases adequacy report to public
Following the passage of House Bill 1900 and Senate Bill 615, which the Texas Windstorm Insurance Agency has deemed the sunset bills that will aid residents in managing insurance payments and other benefits, the organization released a rate adequacy report available for public comment.
“The rate adequacy analysis concludes that TWIA rates are inadequate by 41.7 percent for residential coverage and 50 percent for commercial coverage,” a news release from the organization states.
“This is an increase from last year’s analysis, which concluded that rates were inadequate by 32 percent for residential coverage and 37 percent for commercial coverage,” the report added.
Additional information about the report is available through the organization’s website, though the board members for TWIA are not recommending any action until after their Aug. 6 meeting, the release states.
Another delay for opening of Lake Jackson dog park
The opening of the BASF Dog Park was delayed until early fall, likely September or October, due to delays in construction, Lake Jackson Parks and Recreation announced.
Rain has been the main culprit behind delaying the opening for months. The $680,000 project originally was scheduled to open in May.
“We have a few items to finish up including establishing a thick and healthy grass turf,” the department said. “We are excited for the opening and are looking forward to seeing all the people and dogs enjoying the park, unfortunately we need the turf to be healthy and durable first.”
Bois D’Arc Street parking, direction will change
Work on the East side of Bois D’Arc Street in Lake Jackson will cause temporary parking to move from the east side of Bois D’Arc to the west, according to a news release.
The remaining pavement on Bois D’Arc Street started to be removed Thursday, according to the release. The switch-over process will include changing the direction of travel along Bois D’Arc Street from north to south, to south to north. This will create a temporary one-way street from Walnut Street to Mimosa Street on the newly paved section of Bois D’Arc Street, according to the city.
Open side residents will again have normal use of their driveways for parking during this phase. Due to the limited parking spaces relative to cars per household, residents should find different parking places. Residents should also relocate any recreation or work equipment to different storage parking areas.
