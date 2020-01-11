Response to energy park ‘positive’ at town hall
A town hall for Angleton residents concerned about a proposed Gambit Energy Park had a positive outcome Tuesday, City Manager Scott Albert said.
“Audience members had some really good questions,” Albert said. “We responded to several questions, and I personally feel like everyone who had any outstanding concerns left with a better understanding.”
The proposed Gambit Energy Storage Park would be a green energy storage facility at 998 W. Live Oak St. and Western Avenue. While it will be about 200 feet from a residential neighborhood, the homes will not be affected, Albert said. It was selected because of its proximity to the Texas New Mexico Power Co., Albert said.
It also would generate $200,000 of tax revenue for the city, he said.
The proposal for the park will be presented to council during its meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 120 S. Chenango Road.
New Danbury ISD super enjoys first week back
Danbury ISD’s newest leader said the start of the new semester and her role as superintendent was a success.
Nancy Sandlin, former Buckholts ISD superintendent, brings a wealth of educational experience to the school and said she is thrilled to be in the area.
“We had a great day Monday,” Sandlin said. “We started with a welcome breakfast, which some of our board members were able to attend. (Daryl) Peltier, the board president, introduced me and I gave a short talk on my background and educational experience.”
Sandlin said she was also able to meet with teachers and staff at the three campuses in the district.
An important philosophy Sandlin previously stressed was to be successful as a leader, it’s important to her to live in the district she’s leading.
Highway 288-B work could resume next week
The construction along Highway 288, Highway 288-B and Highway 332 where the roads merge and lead from Clute to Freeport could resume next week, an official said.
The removal and replacement of concrete on all of the roadways entering and exiting the cloverleaf on the south end of Clute near Freeport, including Highway 288-B, Highway 288 and Highway 332, began in August 2018.
The concrete sections on the inner lanes of the road were replaced and construction crews left in early 2019, The Facts reported.
Texas Department of Transportation had “some things we had to work out with the contractor,” spokesman Danny Perez said. Now the construction should begin next week as long as the weather is ideal, he said.
That would put the earliest completion date of the $13.9 million project at January 2022, pushed back from May of this year.
