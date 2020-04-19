Business owners hoping to restart their businesses will be able to do so starting Friday, and many are anxiously ready to welcome their customers back.
Gov. Greg Abbott said retail shops will be allowed to provide delivery to customers’ cars, homes or other designated locations as part of his plan to restart the state economy, which has been largely locked down for weeks because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“I know that there are already several retail establishments that will be ready to deliver once they can,” Brazosport Area Chamber President/CEO Sandra Shaw said. “To name a couple, Grapevine Gifts and Elaine’s Fashions are doing online sales but they’ll be ready to open back up for deliveries as soon as they can, I’m sure.”
Ron Martin, co-owner of Grapevine Gifts in Lake Jackson, refashioned his store as essential by selling surgical and cloth masks, allowing it to remain open. While the store is already functioning, he’s sure Abbott’s loosening restrictions on retail businesses will help as more people will be aware his store is open.
“We’ve already been ready because after we were closed for a week, we got permission from the DA to sell masks,” Martin said. “We now sell surgical masks and cloth masks and you can buy anything you’d like from the store online, or for curbside pickup, which I’m sure more people will come out to have us do for them, soon.”
Having an e-commerce website set up before the pandemic struck helped his businesses, he said.
“I think we really got kind of lucky because we had already decided to do a web page before all of this,” Martin said. “I mean, unless you have a webpage, you can’t really do it, because how are you going to know what’s in the store?”
Martin’s approach isn’t unique, Angleton Chamber President Beth Journeay said.
“There are a lot of businesses that are open and that are doing online business and even using social media,” Journeay said. “And some have even modified their services to serve essential items, allowing them to stay open.”
She expects local businesses that are already open, one way or another, will be ready to offer delivery and curbside services by Friday. The chamber of commerce will be contacting businesses that have had to shut down to help them safely and effectively reopen.
“Starting Monday, we’ll be constantly working on solutions for the small businesses that need help reopening,” Journeay said. “Every day we’ll be calling members to make sure that things get properly back up and running again.”
Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber President Gina Aguirre Adams supports Abbott’s incremental approach to restarting the state economy, she said.
“I think that our businesses are ready to get back into the business,” Adams said. “You know, it’s an added plus that the government is going to allow businesses to reopen in stages, for the safety of our business owners and customers.”
Adams has worked to ensure Spanish-speaking businesses have remained aware of what’s happening with the pandemic and how it relates to their livelihoods.
“Without our help, a lot of businesses would be facing shutdown due to a language barrier,” Adams said. “I’m glad that we are able to help these businesses find the right loans and to help them keep abreast of all current orders in place, keeping them and their employees safe.”
Adams looks forward to the future and believes that the community will work together to build business smartly, she said.
“Brazoria County is a very tight-knit community and I think that we are going to make it through in good time,” Adams said. “I think that taking the right precautions in these coming weeks is going to be very crucial and that we, as a community, can do this.”
The Brazosport Area Chamber is doing its part as well, Shaw said.
“We’re working hard daily trying to get the information that they need to cope through this,” Shaw said. “And a lot of us cannot wait to breathe that sigh of relief once things open back up.”
