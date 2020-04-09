ANGLETON — Students and staff should be prepared for the possibility distance learning will have to continue through the end of the school year, Superintendent Phil Edwards said.
“If we are able to come back, we understand that possibly 40 percent of our kids won’t come back, so we would have to continue distance learning,” Edwards said during a school board meeting Monday.
Although large states like California have already canceled in-person instruction for the rest of the school year, Angleton ISD officials are still hopeful they can finish in the classroom.
“The earliest we can open is on May 4 and that is our official line on that right now,” Edwards said. “I know there is a lot going on and this crisis might go longer than that, but before we make any decisions, I will talk to the county judge and the health department.”
Even if schools get clearance to return, a large number might not want to or be able to, Edwards said.
“We want to make sure we’re continuing to provide people the opportunity to do work,” Edwards said. “Something we have to worry about is how many kids are going to come back. Some parents might want to keep their kids at home.”
Although Angleton ISD did not take grades the first couple weeks of distance learning, assignments will become graded within the week.
“A number of our parents still don’t know this is mandatory,” board member Kimi Hunter said. “We have to prove we are working so we don’t have to go into summer because kids aren’t learning the curriculum.”
The board passed a resolution to continue to pay Angleton ISD employees.
“The resolution will allow us to continue to pay our employees, substitute teachers that were previously scheduled to work, and emergency leave pay,” Edwards said. “Emergency leave is our custodians and maintenance.”
Edwards added more safety precautions will be in place for the Angleton ISD staff when coming to work.
“Last week we made some changes for maintenance, transportation and food service,” Edwards said. “Anybody who comes to work must have their temperature taken and if it’s above 100.4 degrees, they are sent home. Everyone who comes in contact with the public will wear a mask and gloves.”
