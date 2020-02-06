ANGLETON — A Brazoria County jury deliberated for about three hours before deciding Joshua Schnizer, 40, is guilty of aggravated assault in the events that led to a Canadian man’s death last year.
Canadian contractor Adam Arsenault’s family reacted emotionally and hugged prosecutor Josh Golden as they exited the courtroom Wednesday.
“We’re just excited we got a guilty verdict,” Lake Jackson Police Detective Daron Lewis said.
Defense attorney Paul Kendall declined to comment until after the punishment phase, which is expected to begin this morning. Schnizer faces up to 20 years in prison.
Schnizer has remained in the Brazoria County jail since May, when Lake Jackson police detectives arrested him on the second-degree felony charge.
Arsenault was riding in a truck with Schnizer and another man, Muhammad Usman, when Arsenault exited the fast-moving vehicle at about 1:30 a.m. March 7, 2019, on Highway 332, prosecutors argued. The three men had met earlier that evening at a Lake Jackson bar, and prosecutors say the death resulted from a bad drug deal.
Moments later, Arsenault was killed by two vehicles that struck him on the highway, Golden said.
The drivers of both those vehicles were not intoxicated, detectives testified.
Prosecutors argued Arsenault feared for his life after being threatened by Schnizer with a knife during the truck ride, while the defense countered that no knife was found to substantiate that claim.
Schnizer, in a recorded interview with police, and Usman during trial testimony said a scuffle between Schnizer and Arsenault preceded the victim exiting the truck. Neither Schnizer nor Usman called 911 after Arsenault exited the truck or went back to the scene, Usman testified.
The actual events might never be known for one simple reason, Golden told the jury.
“Adam Arsenault can’t sit in that stand and tell us what happened,” he told the jury.
Recorded jail phone calls between Schnizer and his fiancée, played outside the presence of the jury Tuesday, indicated Schnizer believed one reason police arrested him was to appease Arsenault’s family.
The punishment phase of Schnizer’s trial will begin at 9 a.m. today in the 412th District Court at the Brazoria County Courthouse, 111 E. Locust St.
