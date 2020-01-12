ANGLETON — A new semester of Osher Lifelong Learning Institute educational classes begin this week in Angleton, University of Texas Medical Branch Angleton Danbury Campus spokeswoman Tonya Visor said.
Though the program has been a staple of the UTMB Galveston campus for 18 years, OLLI Angleton brings exciting collegiate courses to adults 55 and over to the Angleton Danbury campus, Visor said.
Because the program received a President Cabinets Award grant, the first 20 people to register for the courses this winter will have waived fees, according to a news release for OLLI Angleton.
Classes include all the fun of learning without the tests or exams, Program Manager of Community Resources and OLLI team lead Michael Washburn said.
“We have fitness classes, educational classes,” Washburn said. “We have different people from all around the community involved. Lifelong learning is something that’s very important to us. There are no exams, no tests, but the same level it would be at a college. People love it — they love the interaction.”
Education about hearing loss, the 100th anniversary of World War I, mineral and gem hunting archaeological history of Fort Velasco and plant species in the Columbia Bottomlands will each be taught by experts this semester, according to a news release.
Membership to OLLI is $25 per year, beginning Sept. 1 through Aug. 31, Washburn said.
Members can take any courses offered, he said.
Classes for OLLI Angleton begin Monday and will be hosted at the Frank W. Stevens Center for Health and Wellness, 140 E. Hospital Drive.
Those wanting to register for courses or learn about the classes offered can visit the wellness center at the same address or call 979-848-9120.
Additionally, each Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the wellness center, anyone, regardless of OLLI membership, is welcome to join a video-led fitness class free of charge, Washburn said.
The overall experience of OLLI courses is to encourage continued learning and interactive approaches to developing new skills, Washburn said.
“We’re kind of unknown right now so we working to get the word out,” Washburn said. “Classes are about 10 to 30 people depending on the course and though OLLI is for (ages) 55 and older, members can sponsor a younger member to participate in the classes.”
